A British Airways flight from London to Chicago declared an emergency while flying over Ireland on Monday after the aircraft made a rapid descent from its cruising altitude.

Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft had dropped by about 28,000 feet before reaching an altitude of around 9,000 feet.

The aircraft is currently circling over the English Channel, likely to dump fuel before landing.

#BA295 from London to Chicago squawking 7700 and descended down to 9000 feet above Ireland. https://t.co/KTkShOpJUh pic.twitter.com/McVLR7XzEA — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 5, 2026

British Airways flight BA295, travelling from London Heathrow to Chicago O’Hare, transmitted the international emergency code 7700, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

The exact reason for the emergency has not been revealed yet.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with more details shortly….