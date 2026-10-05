The Trump White House is perturbed by reports of a suspected plague case in a Siberian city, a Trump administration official told Axios on Sunday. The news comes after Russian media, including The Moscow Times, reported that nearly 200 people were placed under medical observation following the death of a woman who worked at an anti-plague laboratory.

Although Russia has not outright confirmed a plague, Russian health authorities have taken precautionary measures in response to the fatal development at the anti-plague research facility, Axios reported.

Regional leader urges public to rely on official info

A regional leader, Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev, said in a Telegram post that authorities met with Anna Yuryevna Popova, Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the Russian Federation, to address the issue. Google’s English translation of the governor’s Russian-language post indicated that nearly 200 people who were in contact with the now-deceased employee had been placed under medical observation. As of October 2 (when the post was shared), they showed no signs of illness, and lab test results came out negative.

Kobzev concluded the post, urging citizens to steer clear of rumours and exaggerated reports: “The situation is under the strict control of Rospotrebnadzor and the Government of the Irkutsk Region. I ask everyone to rely only on official information.”

Anti-plague institute worker’s death that triggered quarantines

According to the Axios report, citing local Russian media, the deceased employee has been identified as 28-year-old Daria Shipilova, an employee of the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East. She reportedly broke a test tube containing the pneumonic plague pathogen, local reports stated.

The test tube-breaking incident happened on September 25, and Axios further reports the woman was subsequently admitted to a hospital on September 29. She showed symptoms of severe pneumonia and passed away overnight between October 1 and 2.

Russian media have since said she may have contracted pneumonic plague. Local reports cited public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying the woman had “pneumonia of unknown etiology,” but the country’s health authorities have not confirmed the diagnosis.