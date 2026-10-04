We have written about several people who built wealth in very different ways. Some relied largely on traditional investments. Some increased their SIPs aggressively as their salaries rose. Others built portfolios while dealing with family responsibilities and financial setbacks.

But there was something different about Sudhir Dandotiya’s story.

Sudhir is 32 and has built assets worth around Rs 9 crore. His financial assets alone are around Rs 4.3 crore. His mutual fund portfolio is worth around Rs 2.56 crore. He also owns a Pune property that he estimates is currently worth Rs 4.5-4.7 crore.

There is still a home loan outstanding against that property, so Rs 9 crore should not be confused with his actual net worth.

But that is not what stayed with me after speaking to him and going through his numbers. It was something much simpler.

Sudhir does not claim to be a brilliant investor. In fact, he told us something that many investors with large portfolios may hesitate to admit.

“If you remove my own contributions, my returns are actually fairly average,” he admitted. And, that one line probably explains his wealth journey better than any return calculation. His story made me think about some of the things we may be getting wrong about wealth creation.

Lesson 1: We spend too much time chasing returns and too little time increasing investments

A lot of personal finance discussion revolves around returns. Which is the best mutual fund? Which fund gave 20%? Should I move from this fund to another? Which category will outperform next?

Sudhir himself used to do this. He would look at mutual fund rankings and try to identify the No. 1 or No. 2 fund. Eventually, he stopped giving rankings that much importance.

His bigger wealth-building tool turned out to be something far less exciting: putting more money to work. He currently invests around Rs 1.5 lakh every month through SIPs.

Think about what that means. That is Rs 18 lakh going into mutual funds every year even before considering any return from the market. For someone who is still building a corpus, this is a very important lesson.

Suppose you have a Rs 5 lakh portfolio. Getting an extra 2% return gives you another Rs 10,000 in a year. Increasing your investment by Rs 10,000 a month puts another Rs 1.2 lakh to work.

We often focus much more on the first number. Sudhir focused on the second. That difference becomes enormous over time.

Lesson 2: Your salary matters, but what you do after the salary hike matters even more

There is no point pretending Sudhir built this wealth only through frugality. His income growth has been exceptional.

He started his career in 2017 with a package of around Rs 4.5 lakh. By 2020, it had increased to around Rs 18 lakh. In 2022, he moved to Pune at a package of around Rs 40 lakh.

Today, his package is around Rs 52 lakh. Going from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 52 lakh in around nine years gave him a wealth-building advantage that someone with much slower salary growth would not have. But high income alone does not create wealth.

What interested me was what happened after his income rose. His expenses did not rise at anything close to the same pace.

Sudhir says his monthly expenses have broadly remained around Rs 2 lakh for the last four years despite his income increasing substantially. His wife also holds a senior IT role and contributes significantly to household expenses. That is an important part of the story and cannot be ignored.

But Sudhir still had a choice over what to do with the additional income. He could have bought a more expensive car. He could have upgraded his lifestyle every couple of years. He could have increased spending every time his salary increased. Instead, much of the additional money went towards investments and his home loan.

This may be one of the biggest lessons from his journey. A salary hike can increase your lifestyle. Or it can increase your net worth. Sometimes it does both. The important question is how much goes to each.

Lesson 3: Lifestyle inflation can quietly eat your biggest wealth-building years

Sudhir said something very simple when we asked him about salary hikes. Whenever his salary increased, he did not feel that he had to immediately upgrade his car, holidays or lifestyle. That sounds obvious. It is much harder to practise. As income rises, yesterday’s luxury slowly becomes today’s normal expense.

A bigger house leads to more expensive furniture. A better car becomes another upgrade a few years later. Holidays become costlier. Eating out changes. Shopping changes.

None of these expenses is necessarily wrong. The problem begins when every salary increase automatically produces a matching increase in lifestyle. Sudhir broke that link. His salary went up sharply. His spending did not follow it at the same speed. The gap became investible surplus.

And investible surplus is ultimately what builds the corpus. You don’t become wealthy because your CTC looks impressive. You become wealthy when a meaningful part of that income gets converted into assets.

Lesson 4: The ability to do nothing may be an underrated investing skill

Sudhir continued his SIPs during the March 2020 crash. He continued investing through the weak market of 2022. He has never redeemed money from his mutual funds. Not once.

This sounds easy when markets are doing well. It doesn’t feel easy when your portfolio is falling every day and every headline tells you something worse may be coming.

Many investors think successful investing requires knowing when to enter and when to exit. Sudhir did neither. He kept investing.

His investment horizon is 15-20 years. So his reasoning is simple: why should a bad six months determine what he does with money meant for the next 15 years?

There is another advantage to this approach. Every time you react to the market, you create another decision that can go wrong.

Should I stop my SIP? Should I sell? Has the market bottomed? Should I wait another month? When should I get back in? Sudhir removed most of these decisions. The SIP continued. That was it.

Lesson 5: A boring portfolio with big contributions can beat a clever portfolio with small contributions

Sudhir’s mutual fund portfolio is not perfect. In fact, he invests across 11 funds covering several categories. One can easily argue that the portfolio is over-diversified and can be simplified.

There may also be significant overlap between some of these funds. But this is where his story gets interesting. Even with an imperfect portfolio, he accumulated around Rs 2.56 crore in mutual funds. Why?

Because the portfolio kept receiving money. This does not mean fund selection or asset allocation does not matter. It does. It becomes increasingly important as the corpus grows. But there is a stage in our investing lives when we may be trying to optimise the wrong thing.

If your corpus is small, finding a fund that gives 1% extra return may make much less difference than increasing your monthly investment by Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 or Rs 20,000.

As the corpus becomes larger, the equation changes. Returns start doing more of the work. Sudhir’s journey reminded me that during the accumulation years, the amount invested can be more powerful than endless optimisation.

Lesson 6: Wealth is built by converting income into assets

One thing is common across Sudhir’s balance sheet. A large part of his income eventually found its way into an asset. His mutual funds are worth around Rs 2.56 crore.

Gold, including SGBs and physical gold, is around Rs 64 lakh. FDs and bank balances are around Rs 57 lakh. Stocks are around Rs 23 lakh. PPF and EPF together are around Rs 24 lakh.

Then there is his Pune property, which he estimates at around Rs 4.5-4.7 crore. The property story also contains an important lesson.

He bought the under-construction flat for around Rs 2.5 crore in 2021. He put down around Rs 50 lakh with some support from his parents and borrowed around Rs 2 crore.

The property has appreciated sharply since then. Sudhir himself accepts that this appreciation turned out much better than he had planned. That distinction matters.

Not every successful outcome is evidence of a repeatable investment strategy. Property prices may or may not repeat the same performance. Mutual funds will not deliver the same return every year. Salary growth can slow. What remains under an investor’s control is how much income gets converted into productive assets.

Lesson 7: Financial freedom does not necessarily mean retiring

Sudhir wants to build wealth of around Rs 20-25 crore by the time he turns 40. He does not call that retirement. He wants to become self-employed. That distinction is worth understanding.

Financial freedom is often sold as the day you never have to work again. But for many people, that may not even be the goal. The real value of money can be choice. The choice to leave a job you no longer enjoy. The choice to start something of your own. The choice to take a career break. The choice to work because you want to, rather than because the next EMI depends on your salary. Sudhir wants his money to buy him that choice.

Whether his wealth actually reaches Rs 20 crore or Rs 25 crore by 40 will depend on market returns, his future savings and what happens to his Pune property. But the exact number is perhaps less important than the direction.

The biggest lesson I took from Sudhir’s journey

After looking at Sudhir’s numbers, I don’t think his biggest advantage was finding the right mutual fund. Nor was it predicting markets. His income rose rapidly. That clearly helped. But three things happened after that. He prevented his lifestyle from rising at the same speed. He kept increasing the amount of money going into assets. And once that money was invested, he largely left it alone.

That is surprisingly difficult to do for nine years. Personal finance often becomes unnecessarily complicated because we are constantly searching for the next thing to do. Change the fund. Time the market. Find the next multibagger. Switch the portfolio.

Sudhir’s journey offers almost the opposite lesson.

Earn more if you can. Don’t let every salary hike become another expense. Invest a large part of the difference. And give that money time. There is nothing particularly exciting about this formula. That may be precisely why it works.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the personal financial journey and information shared by Sudhir Dandotiya. His investment choices, returns and wealth-building experience are specific to his circumstances and should not be treated as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any financial product. Investors should assess their own financial goals, risk appetite and investment horizon before making any investment decision.

Every financial journey has a turning point. What’s yours?

Financial Express is launching a new series highlighting real experiences with money, investments, and the taxman. Did a sudden tax rule catch you off guard? Did a piece of financial advice change your life? Your story could provide invaluable, practical lessons for thousands of fellow taxpayers. Share your experience with us. We respect your privacy: no stories will be featured without a direct conversation and your full consent. Thank you.