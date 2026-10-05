The global squeeze on crude oil and refined fuels could tighten further even after emergency stock releases provide short-term relief, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said on Monday.

Nasser warned that the world could need up to two years to rebuild oil inventories depleted during the disruption linked to the US-Israeli war with Iran, Reuters reported.

Speaking at the Energy Intelligence Forum in London, Nasser said the world had lost almost 3 billion barrels of oil supply since the conflict began, while governments had released around 1 billion barrels from emergency stocks.

“Until Hormuz fully re-opens and confidence returns, the crude reality is that pressure at both ends of the barrel will intensify,” Nasser said, adding that replenishing inventories while meeting demand could take up to two years.

The warning comes after G7 countries agreed to release 100 million barrels of crude and diesel from emergency reserves. The group also pledged not to restrict energy exports.

Why could oil stocks take two years to recover?

Global oil demand is already above 100 million barrels per day, according to figures cited by Nasser. He estimated that rebuilding inventories could create additional demand of around 2 million barrels per day for 18 months, on top of normal consumption, reported Reuters.

Producers would need to supply enough oil to meet everyday demand while also replacing barrels withdrawn from emergency stocks.

Nasser said the world has around 6 billion barrels of oil in storage, but less than 10% is practically available for an emergency, reported Reuters.

Much of the remainder is tied up in pipelines, minimum operating levels and other parts of the oil system that cannot simply be withdrawn without disrupting normal operations.

Why does Hormuz remain critical?

The Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of the supply crisis because a large share of Middle Eastern oil and gas exports normally passes through the waterway.

The disruption has forced producers and buyers to find alternative ways to move crude. Saudi Arabia has some additional flexibility because its East-West pipeline carries crude from the country’s oil-producing regions to export terminals on the Red Sea, allowing some shipments to bypass Hormuz.

Despite attacks and disruption around the strait, Middle Eastern crude exports recovered above pre-war levels on some days in September. Kpler data showed regional crude exports reached a seven-day average of 18.3 million bpd on September 30, while Vortexa put its 14-day average at 18.6 million bpd, as reported by Reuters.

The recovery, however, has not eliminated the risks facing the market.

Can Saudi Arabia increase production?

Nasser said Saudi Arabia can increase production rapidly if required. The kingdom’s maximum sustainable production capacity of 12 million bpd could become available within days, he said. But additional production alone cannot solve the current problem.

Crude still has to reach buyers through functioning pipelines, ports, tankers, insurance systems and shipping routes. The conflict has put pressure on several of those links.

Saudi Arabia is therefore also looking at ways to diversify its export routes and use more overseas storage. Its East-West pipeline has a capacity of around 7 million bpd and connects the country’s eastern oil fields with Red Sea terminals.

Nasser said the pipeline had helped protect the global market from an even bigger price shock. Without it, he said, Brent crude futures could have reached $200 a barrel.

Aramco is also working on additional export routes to reduce its dependence on individual shipping chokepoints.

Oil prices have fallen, but the market is not normal

Despite the supply concerns, oil prices have declined from their recent peak. Brent crude futures were around $102 a barrel on Monday, compared with about $126 a barrel at the end of April, reported Reuters. US West Texas Intermediate crude stood at around $90.62, according to Reuters.

The lower prices do not necessarily mean the energy market has returned to normal. The problem has increasingly shifted from the availability of crude to the cost and complexity of moving it.

Crude flows through Hormuz had recovered to around 14.2 million bpd on a seven-day average as of September 26, close to 80% of pre-war levels, reported Reuters.

Yet tanker rates from the Middle East to Asia have surged. VLCC shipping rates recently crossed $1.2 million per day, compared with about $30,000 per day in January, according to shipping broker Poten & Partners cited by Reuters.

Higher freight, insurance and security costs can therefore keep delivered crude prices elevated even when physical oil flows improve.