Hot on the heels of enjoying an over $61 billion net worth boost in just one day, the world’s richest person has once again reclaimed his title as the world’s first and sole trillionaire. Thanks to stocks of both his companies, SpaceX and Tesla, climbing after the stock market opened, Elon Musk‘s fortune topped $1 trillion on Monday morning (US time), according to Forbes’ estimates.

The market rally has since helped him restore his trillionaire status, a milestone he first acquired in June when Musk’s SpaceX officially went public in a historic IPO. As the rocket and artificial intelligence company blockbuster secured a near $2.2 trillion market cap with its Nasdaq debut, its CEO’s fortune boosted by $188 billion at the time, briefly making Musk worth a record $1.2 trillion.

At one point during the June 16 trading ay, Musk’s net worth even briefly hit its whopping all-time high of $1.45 trillion. However, a subsequent SpaceX stock slump, the world’s richest person lost his trillionaire badge, according to Forbes’ estimates at the time.

This Monday, however, as he again became the sole resident of the trillionaire club, his net worth hit $1 trillion–still below his one-time, short-lived net worth peak in June. The sudden jump in the figure accounted for a $30.6 billion rise over Friday, the last day the stock market was open.

Net worth gap between world’s top richest people explodes

The staggering fortune jump especially blew wide open the net worth between him and the world’s second-richest person, Jeff Bezos.The Amazon founder now sits at a distant No. 2 spot with a net worth of $371.5 billion, according to Forbes.

According to the Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list, last updated at 9:50 pm EDT, October 5, Musk’s net worth was still $1 trillion, while Bezos’ estimated fortune slumped slightly to $371.1 billion. This creates a more than $620 billion net worth gap between the world’s No. 1 and No. 2 wealthiest people.

This is a developing story.