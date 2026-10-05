Motilal Oswal Financial Services has initiated coverage on 10 stocks across healthcare, retail, education, power, defence, auto components, payments and insurance distribution, with target prices pointing to upside ranging from about 3% to 165% based on October 5 market levels. Turtlemint Fintech Solutions has the highest potential upside, followed by V2 Retail, Physicswallah, Pine Labs and SPR Auto Technologies.

The brokerage’s October strategy report, The Eagle Eye, comes against a backdrop of continued weakness in Indian equities, renewed foreign institutional selling, higher global bond yields and elevated commodity prices. Motilal Oswal said domestic institutional buying has strengthened even as foreign selling has resurfaced, while valuations have cooled following the market correction.

What Motilal Oswal’s October strategy report says

The report, authored by Anshul Agarwal and Deven Mistry, points to a broad-based sell-off in Indian equities, with technology and financial stocks among the weaker segments. It also notes that higher commodity prices could keep pressure on corporate margins, while the Nifty’s valuations have fallen towards levels last seen around May 2020.

Motilal Oswal also expects the latest research slate to benefit from company-specific growth drivers, ranging from hospital expansion and value retail to thermal power capacity, defence manufacturing, digital payments and insurance distribution.

Healthcare, retail and education lead the fresh ‘Buy’ calls

Stock Rating Target price Upside potential Aster DM Healthcare ‘Buy’ Rs 910 32% V2 Retail ‘Buy’ Rs 275 64% Physicswallah ‘Buy’ Rs 200 61% Adani Power ‘Buy’ Rs 250 26% Solar Industries India ‘Buy’ Rs 23,000 19% SPR Auto Technologies ‘Buy’ Rs 6,150 39% Tenneco Clean Air India ‘Buy’ Rs 673 36% Pine Labs ‘Buy’ Rs 250 48% Turtlemint Fintech Solutions ‘Buy’ Rs 180 165% Torrent Power ‘Neutral’ Rs 1,270 3%

Upside percentages are calculated against October 5, 2026 market levels and the target prices stated by Motilal Oswal.

Aster DM Healthcare: Hospital expansion supports growth

Motilal Oswal expects the Aster DM Healthcare and Quality Care India merger to create one of India’s largest hospital platforms, with 39 hospitals and around 10,600 operational beds across 28 cities. The combined platform has the capacity to expand beyond 15,000 beds by FY30 through a mix of brownfield, greenfield and asset-light expansion.

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The brokerage expects revenue, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and profit after tax to grow at compound annual rates of 19.5%, 25% and 33%, respectively, between FY26 and FY28. It has initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 910, implying about 32% upside.

V2 Retail: Store additions remain central to the growth case

Motilal Oswal sees V2 Retail Ltd. as an offline-first value fashion retailer focused on tier-2 and tier-3 markets. The brokerage points to its private-label mix, store productivity and cluster-led expansion as key elements of the business model.

“We believe V2’s merchandise discipline, robust store economics and deep cluster-led penetration across underpenetrated markets provide a durable competitive moat. We expect V2 to deliver revenue/pre-Ind AS EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 40%/38%/35% over FY26-29E, driven by ~450 store additions, mid-single-digit SSSG and fixed-cost dilution on a scaling network.”

Motilal Oswal has assigned a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 275, translating into about 64% upside.

Source: Motilal Oswal report

Physicswallah: Online education remains the main value driver

Motilal Oswal describes Physicswallah Ltd. as one of India’s largest education platforms, built around a capital-efficient model that uses YouTube to build a free-to-paid student funnel. The brokerage expects the online business to remain the main value driver, with offline centres adding another layer of monetisation.

“Physicswallah (PW) is among India’s largest education platforms, built on what we believe is one of the most capital-efficient business models in Indian EdTech. PW has built a large free-to-paid funnel through YouTube, enabling it to acquire students at structurally lower costs and monetize them across online, hybrid and offline offerings.”

The brokerage has initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 200, implying about 61% upside.

Adani Power: Thermal capacity expansion drives the case

Motilal Oswal sees Adani Power Ltd. as a major beneficiary of India’s upcoming thermal power capacity additions. The company had around 18 gigawatts of capacity in the first quarter of FY27, with most of its operating capacity tied up through long-, medium- and short-term power purchase agreements.

The brokerage expects Adani Power’s capacity to rise 2.3 times to 42 gigawatts by FY32 and sees limited competition in the thermal segment. It has initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 250, implying about 26% upside.

Solar Industries: Defence becomes a bigger part of the business

Motilal Oswal expects Solar Industries India Ltd. to continue expanding beyond industrial explosives into defence manufacturing. The brokerage sees the company increasing its exposure to ammunition, rockets and counter-drone systems while the Omnia acquisition expands its international explosives business.

“SOIL has also transitioned from being a supplier of explosive materials to becoming an integrated defense manufacturer. The progression from high-melting explosives (HMX) to ammunition, rockets, and counter-drone systems reflects its deliberate strategy of moving up the defense value chain. After the completion of the Omnia acquisition, we expect industrial explosives/defense mix of 78%/22% by FY29.”

Motilal Oswal expects consolidated revenue and profit after tax to compound at 43% and 34%, respectively, between FY26 and FY30. It has initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 23,000, implying about 19% upside.

SPR Auto Technologies: Acquisitions broaden the product platform

Motilal Oswal sees SPR Auto Technologies Ltd moving beyond its traditional piston business through acquisitions in precision plastic moulding and other auto-component categories.

“SPR Auto Technologies (SPR) is evolving from being a traditional piston manufacturer into a diversified, technology-driven, powertrain-agnostic mobility platform through strategic inorganic acquisitions. The piston business is a strong cash-cow franchise for SPR, supported by market leadership, ~500bp higher margins than the next peer and core RoCE of over 50%.”

The brokerage expects the acquisition strategy to increase estimated content per vehicle to more than Rs 30,000 and create a broader platform across powertrain categories. It has initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 6,150, implying about 39% upside.

Tenneco Clean Air: Stricter emission norms support demand

Motilal Oswal expects Tenneco Clean Air India to benefit from tighter emission standards, vehicle premiumisation and the localisation of advanced automotive technologies. The company has strong positions in commercial-vehicle clean air systems, off-highway clean air products, passenger-vehicle clean air systems and shock absorbers.

The brokerage expects growth from BSVII, CAFE III and TREM-V standards, along with new customer programmes and export opportunities. It has initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 673, implying about 36% upside.

Pine Labs: Payments and issuing businesses support growth

Motilal Oswal sees Pine Labs Ltd. benefiting from its merchant commerce platform, which spans payment acceptance, affordability and issuing solutions. The company had more than 1 million merchants, gross transaction value of Rs 17.2 trillion and 7.4 billion transactions in FY26, according to the brokerage.

The brokerage expects revenue, adjusted EBITDA and profit after tax to compound at 24%, 46% and 129%, respectively, between FY26 and FY28. It has initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 250, implying about 48% upside.

Turtlemint: Insurance distribution offers the biggest upside

Motilal Oswal has assigned the highest potential upside in its new coverage list to Turtlemint Fintech Solutions. The company has more than 550,000 certified point-of-sale persons and operates across 19,186 pin codes, with a large share of premiums coming from smaller cities and towns.

The brokerage expects active distributors to grow at around 24% annually between FY26 and FY29, while operating leverage could push the adjusted EBITDA margin towards 11% by FY29. It has initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 180, implying about 165% upside.

Torrent Power: Renewable expansion comes with a ‘Neutral’ call

Motilal Oswal sees Torrent Power Ltd. as an integrated utility spanning generation, transmission and distribution. The company has 6.6 gigawatts of installed capacity, including around 2.1 gigawatts of renewable capacity, and plans to take its total renewable portfolio to around 6.3 gigawatts by FY29.

The brokerage expects renewable capacity additions to increase the scale of the business and support earnings visibility, but has initiated coverage with a ‘Neutral’ rating. Its target price of Rs 1,270 implies about 3% upside.

Motilal Oswal’s top 10 bets: Key growth triggers

The new coverage list spans businesses at different stages of growth, but Motilal Oswal’s cases generally rely on capacity expansion, market penetration or operating leverage rather than a single near-term earnings trigger.

Healthcare and education are being supported by network expansion and higher monetisation, while V2 Retail and SPR Auto Technologies are pursuing wider physical and product footprints. In power, Adani Power is positioned for thermal capacity additions, while Torrent Power is expanding its renewable portfolio. Solar Industries is moving further into defence products, and Tenneco Clean Air is positioned around tighter emission standards. Pine Labs and Turtlemint are being backed by the expansion of digital payments and insurance distribution.

The report also places these stock calls within a market backdrop where valuations have cooled after the recent correction, even as foreign selling has returned and global borrowing costs remain elevated.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.