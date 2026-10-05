Britain has lost another billionaire to Monaco. Property tycoon David Reuben, who is worth an estimated £9.9 billion, moved to the tax-friendly city-state this summer, adding to growing concerns that the UK’s tax crackdown is pushing some of its wealthiest residents abroad.

The exact reason for his move has not been confirmed. His departure comes after the Labour government scrapped the UK’s long-standing “non-dom” tax regime, which had allowed some wealthy foreign residents to avoid paying UK tax on income earned overseas.

Monaco, where Reuben’s brother Simon has lived for about 40 years, does not charge residents tax on income, capital gains or inheritances.

David Reuben joins brother Simon in Monaco

David Reuben and his brother Simon jointly control a large global property empire. In Britain, the brothers are best known for their redevelopment of some of London’s most famous properties.

Their projects include Millbank Tower near the Houses of Parliament, Burlington Arcade in Mayfair and Admiralty Arch on The Mall. Admiralty Arch is currently being converted into a Waldorf Astoria hotel.

The brothers were previously reported to be the second-richest family in Britain. Before moving to Monaco, David Reuben lived in Holland Park, West Kensington, one of London’s areas popular with wealthy residents.

Billionaires are moving out

Several high-profile billionaires have recently moved their tax residence or main homes abroad. Critics of the government fear that a steady flow of wealthy people leaving Britain could turn into a much bigger exodus, hurting the economy in the process.

Christopher Rokos, a British billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist, recently moved his tax residence from Britain to Greece.

Alan Howard, another billionaire hedge fund manager, has already moved to Switzerland. Other wealthy people who once made London their main home have migrated elsewhere. They include finance executive Kurt Bjorklund, steel billionaire Lakshmi Mittal and Egyptian industrialist Nassef Sawiris.

London’s large network of tax advisers, wealth managers and luxury property agents says business has suffered as wealthy clients leave.

The departure of even a small number of very wealthy taxpayers can mean a major loss of tax revenue for the government.

Rokos alone is estimated to have paid £330 million, or around US$436 million, in UK tax in 2025. That made him the country’s third-largest individual taxpayer. His tax bill was equal to the combined tax payments of around 21,000 average British households.

Other than that, changes are already being felt in parts of London’s luxury property market. Prices of top-end homes in the capital have fallen by around 11% over the past 10 years, according to data compiled by Savills.

That is in sharp contrast to other major cities. Prime residential prices in Shanghai, Paris, Singapore and Beijing rose by an average of 22% over the same period. In Madrid and Dubai, prices jumped by around 80%.

How many wealthy people have actually left?

While there is no official figure for the same, one of the most widely quoted figures comes from Henley & Partners, a consultancy that helps wealthy people move countries and obtain residence or citizenship.

It claimed that 16,500 people worth at least £1 million each left Britain in 2025. If accurate, that would represent one of the biggest movements of capital out of a country in modern history.

Official UK data tells a different story.

According to annual reports from the UK tax authority, the number of non-domiciled and deemed-domiciled taxpayers fell by less than 1% in the tax year ending April 2025 (the final year of the old regime). At the same time, the amount of tax they paid increased by 9% to £13.6 billion.

That was the highest level since 2017.

On the surface, this suggests that Britain’s wealthiest residents are staying and paying more tax. But there is a catch. These figures largely cover tax contributions from the previous year, before the Labour government introduced its latest measures targeting wealthy people.

Why are wealthy people leaving Britain?

The Labour government introduced changes to the non-dom system under former chancellor Rachel Reeves. The reforms were aimed at making sure people with the “broadest shoulders” paid their “fair share” of tax.

However, tax experts and wealthy individuals have warned that the changes could make Britain less attractive to international investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Under the new rules, international families can face UK inheritance tax on their worldwide assets, including wealth built outside Britain.

At the same time, there has been growing speculation that the Chancellor could raise taxes further in this month’s Budget to fill a multi-billion-pound gap in the public finances. Speculation about a possible wealth tax has also continued.

Why Britain once attracted the super-rich

For decades, Britain offered several advantages to wealthy international investors. The country had a reputation for political stability and strong protection of private property. Its courts were also known for defending property rights.

Britain’s privacy laws were another attraction. They made it difficult to find out who ultimately owned some luxury properties in London without a court order and expensive investigations.

Then there was the tax system.

The non-domiciled, or “non-dom”, system allowed people living in Britain to pay UK tax on money earned in Britain without necessarily paying tax on income and wealth held outside the country.

For wealthy international residents, this could result in significant and completely legal tax savings.

But many of those advantages have now disappeared.

The non-dom system was abolished in 2025 and replaced with a less generous arrangement. Stamp duty on property purchases has also increased sharply.

There has been discussion of higher levies on high-value residential properties (sometimes described as a “mansion tax”), though the precise form, threshold and start date remain subject to political decisions.

There is also growing speculation that the government could introduce a wealth tax when it announces its Budget later this month.

Britain currently has a top income tax rate of 45% for earnings above £125,140. Capital gains are taxed at up to 24%, while inheritance tax is charged at 40% on estates above £325,000, subject to exemptions and reliefs.

All of this has raised questions about whether Britain can continue to attract the world’s wealthiest people.