The markets are picking pace after a steady start. The Sensex is up 550 points in midday trade while the Nifty is holding firm above 22,700. The small and the midcaps are also seeing steady buying but the real action is in individual counters driven primarily by growth drivers like the Q2 business update.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour –

Trent

The Trent share price surged 13% intra-day on strong Q2 updates. The Tata Group company added 30 stores in Q2. With this, the total fashion format store count now increased to 1,342, up 22% YoY. A breakup indicates that Westside added 10 net store, bringing its overall store count to 311, up 19% YoY. Zudio clocked 17 net store openings in Q2 to reach 999 stores, up 24% YoY. Trent’s other fashion format store count increased by 3 QoQ to 32.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

The share price of Kotak Mahindra Bank also jumped 4% in intra-day trade after reporting strong advances and deposit growth in Q2 aided by FCNR(B) flows. These numbers beat estimates by Motilal Oswal. FCNR(B) deposits totalled $5.78 billion while the leverage provided against the same was $1.68 billion. Excluding the FCNR(B) deposits and leverage against the same, loan growth was 21.2% YoY and deposit growth was up 12.7% YoY. Sequentially too the numbers saw steady improvement.

RIL

Index heavyweight RIL is among the top gainers today. The share price of Reliance Industries jumped over 3% intra-day. All eyes are on the upcoming Jio Platforms IPO. The buzz around the IPO indicates that the issue is likely towards the end of October and could potentially see a listing before Diwali. However, there is no official announcement on the date et.

Sugar sector stocks surge

The sugar sector stocks also surged in trade today. Several factors are at play. Most importantly, the sugar futures globally have risen to 19-month highs. This a direct impact of the weather disruptions as a result of the El Nino and a weakening Brazilian Real. The upcoming festive demand in India is also supporting sentiment.

Meesho

The Meesho share price also tagged strong gains. Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 a share. This implies an upside of 10% from current levels. The management believes the “addressable market remains substantial, with value-commerce still underpenetrated relative to its long-term potential,” as per Jefferies.

The user growth expanded 30% YoY, while sellers increased 80% over the last 12 months, highlighting continued ecosystem deepening. Importantly, Jefferies pointed out that “over 85% of users originate beyond the top eight cities, although the management indicated that growth in metros and T1 markets is now outpacing rural.” They believe that with 850 million WhatsApp users in India, the potential consumer base remains significant.



