The wealth gap isn’t just expanding between the rich and the poor in the United States. New data from the Federal Reserve paints an even more concerning picture of economic disparity, showing how the ultra-wealthy in the country have also pulled ahead of other rich Americans. According to a Wall Street Journal analysis of the official figures, this distance between the rich and super-rich widened the year the Covid-19 pandemic started.

USA’s Super-rich vs Rich vs Bottom-half

Fed data, which runs through the end of June, shows that the 0.1% richest Americans hold about $28 trillion, about 15% of the country’s total wealth, as their fortune more than doubled since the end of 2019. On the flip side, the rest of the 10% of America’s richest people secured $38.2 trillion in wealth over the same period, according to the WSJ report.

While roughly 100,000 households make up America’s top 0.1%, the top 10% of richest Americans account for nearly a hundred times as many households.

Official figures, cited by WSJ, affirm that the average wealth for an American household in this group of the ultra-wealthy is more than $200 million, while the minimum for the top 0.1% was $45.8 million as of 2022.

On the other hand, the bottom 50% of all Americans saw their wealth increase more than any other group on a percentage basis due to rising pandemic-era government relief that helped with debt and other factors. Nevertheless, the super-rich Americans’ earnings from the stock market surpassed the total wealth of the bottom group, according to WSJ’s analysis of Fed data.

The bottom half’s total wealth share, at an average of about $63,000 a household, accounts for just 2.3% of the USA’s total wealth. Meanwhile, the top 0.1% group’s average household has over 3,000 times more wealth than a bottom-half household does.

Where do these ultra-wealthy people get their earnings from?

According to WSJ’s analysis, the “very richest Americans” don’t fall into the group of conventional workers with salaries. Higher chances are that they own several car dealerships or are heirs with investment income.

The US outlet estimates that ultra-wealthy Americans have gained a cumulative wealth of $14.5 trillion over the period. A deeper look into the WSJ analysis unveils that about $10 trillion of that sum is tied to upward rallies in stocks and mutual funds.

Of the top 0.1% Americans, only 10% attributed their income to wages and salaries. Meanwhile, 37% have businesses to thank for most of their income, while 26% source it from capital gains, according to another analysis of the Fed data from economics professors Owen Zidar and Eric Zwick for their recent book “The Everywhere Millionaire,” WSJ reports.

When the pandemic sparked calls for a ‘wealth tax’

According to a 2021 analysis by the Program on Inequality at the left-leaning Institute for Policy Studies, the world’s 2,365 billionaires boasted a cumulative $4 trillion boost to their net wealth during the first year of the pandemic, with their total fortunes increasing by 54% at the time.

IPS’ analysis of then-released data from Forbes, Bloomberg and Wealth-X showed that the wealth of the world’s billionaires increased from $8.04 trillion to $12.39 trillion between March 18, 2020, and March 18, 2021. Back then, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was the richest person in the world. His fortune jumped from $113 billion to $178 billion, or 57%, the study noted.

In light of the sudden staggering boost in their wealth, calls for an additional “wealth tax” suddenly took centre stage. At the time, dozens of unions and left-leaning organizations sent a letter to then-President Joe Biden, urging him to get rid of some tax cuts that were previously imposed by Donald Trump and benefited the world’s richest lot in the US.

While buzz around such calls eventually lost momentum back then, some US states (California, Colorado and Washington) are again pursuing certain tax votes that could affect high earners. Voters will decide whether to give these ballot measures the go-ahead in the forthcoming November elections.