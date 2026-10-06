Tata Power Solaroof, the rooftop solar division of Tata Power Renewable Energy, installed 88,397 rooftop solar systems in the July-September quarter. This is 33% more than the 66,447 systems it installed in the same quarter last year, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The installed capacity for the quarter was 426 MWp, up 15% from 369 MWp in the second quarter of 2025-26. The company described the quarter’s installation count as a record.

Q2 rooftop solar installations

In the first six months of 2026-27, the company added 168,530 installations. In the same period last year, it added 112,729. That is a rise of 50%.

Capacity installed in the half-year stood at 801 MWp. This compares with 639 MWp a year earlier, a growth of 25%. Installations have grown faster than capacity in both periods, as per the company.

Tata Power solar installations

The company’s cumulative installations now stand at about 575,000. Total installed capacity is above 5.67 GWp. The figures cover residential, commercial, and industrial customers across the country.

State-wise solar installations

Uttar Pradesh led the company’s installations over the last six months. It recorded 44,014 installations with a capacity of around 172 MWp.

Maharashtra followed with 22,165 installations, totalling close to 100 MWp. Rajasthan recorded 21,275 installations and 99 MWp. Kerala added 15,477 installations and about 65 MWp.

On a cumulative basis, Uttar Pradesh is also the largest state for the company. It has 116,254 installations with a capacity of 528 MWp.

Maharashtra has 73,578 installations and 1,041 MWp. Kerala has 69,734 installations and more than 310 MWp. Rajasthan has 44,798 installations and 390 MWp.

Maharashtra has the highest cumulative capacity among the four states despite having fewer installations than Uttar Pradesh.

PM Surya Ghar Yojana

The company said its work supports the government’s Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, which aims to expand solar adoption among households. It runs a campaign called Ghar Ghar Solar to raise awareness among homeowners.

The company said the campaign is meant to help households access clean and affordable power.

Tata Power Solaroof Services

Tata Power Solaroof sells rooftop systems to homes, businesses and industries. Its package includes solar modules with a 25-year performance warranty. It also offers financing options, insurance cover and after-sales service.

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About Tata Power

The Tata Power Company is a part of the Tata Group. Its operational and pipeline capacity is above 26 GW. This includes about 17.5 GW of clean energy capacity, including projects under construction, and about 8.9 GW of thermal capacity. It has over 7,400 circuit kilometres of transmission lines, including pipeline projects, and serves nearly 13 million customers through its distribution businesses.

It has 4.9 GW of solar cell and module manufacturing capacity and has signed 2.8 GW of pumped hydro storage projects. Its electric vehicle charging network has over 7,000 public points across 706 cities and towns. The company has committed to reaching Net Zero by 2045.

Tata Power share price

Tata Power’s share price increased by 1.32% as of intraday on October 6. The company’s share price was down 2.56% in the past month. Furthermore, Tata Power’s share price has declined 10.09% in the past year.