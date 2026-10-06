Each day, we see the Donald Trump administration ramp up its efforts to clamp down on immigration in the United States. Under the Republican president’s leadership, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Monday (US time) that it was targeting 40 foreign-born naturalised Americans in its latest move. As part of its denaturalizationdrive, the administration seeks to revoke the US citizenship of 40 individuals accused of serious offences.

A country-based breakdown of all the 40 cases released by the DOJ even listed one Indian-born man, identified as 55-year-old Balwinder Singh. The highest numbers of cases listed this time involved Mexican-origin individuals (11). Pakistan and China followed with 4 each. Then came Egypt, Nigeria, the Philippines and Ghana at 2 each; and India, Peru, Sierra Leone, Venezuela, the United Kingdom, Cambodia and Haiti at 1 each. One individual was listed as having “unknown” origins as well.

A major share of these 40 cases face denaturalization proceedings for lying on visa forms. People from across the globe mentioned in the list range in age from 26 to 76.

US moves ahead with largest denaturalization filing under Trump admin

Filed between August 21 and October 2, 2026, these complaints together make up the largest volume of denaturalization complaints submitted in a single period under Trump’s leadership.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche said that the October 5 announcement marks the “largest denaturalization effort in modern history,” according to an official press note published by the DOJ.

The release, titled ‘Justice Department Moves to Strip Citizenship from 40 Criminals in Largest Single-Period Filing Under the Trump Administration,’ reminded the public that a naturalized American citizen’s citizenship may be revoked under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) if the immigration benefit was illegally secured or procured by concealing a material fact, or by willful misrepresentation.

Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the DOJ’s Civil Division noted that every single person flagged in the 40 denaturalization cases had “lied their way into US citizenship.”

“From an individual convicted of espionage to others convicted of sexual offenses against minors, these defendants concealed critical facts from the U.S. government and represent serious criminal offenders. Under President Trump’s leadership, the Department of Justice will continue to employ the denaturalization process to maintain our national security and protect the American people,” Attorney General Todd Blanche added.

Why was the Indian-origin man’s US citizenship flagged?

The US Justice Department filed a complaint against Indian-origin Balwinder Singh in the Eastern District of California seeking his denaturalization over allegedly using a fraudulent identity to gain admission and naturalization in the United States, according to the official press release.

As per the case-specific details revealed by US authorities, Singh submitted an immigration application under the name Balwinder Singh in 1992. Over a decade later, he sought and received permanent resident status (Green Card) in 2003 under a different identity. DOJ said fingerprints tied to each application established that the accused submitted both applications. Six years after the Green Card development associated with his second identity, Singh even naturalized under that identity in 2009.

According to the Justice Department, the complaint against him alleges seven counts for numerous misrepresentations and unlawful acts that adversely reflect his moral character.

Other crimes that people were convicted of or charged with included transportation of child pornography, sexual abuse of a minor, aggravated sodomy, entering a fraudulent marriage, tax fraud, federal income tax evasion, espionage on behalf of a foreign government, lying about misrepresenting information about a prior crime, overstaying a tourist visa, and visa fraud.

An Egypt native’s attorney disputes DOJ’s filing

On Monday, DOJ’s complaint list compilation suggested that a complaint was filed against 62-year-old Walid Abdelnabbi Hassan Osman, an Egypt native, in the Eastern District of Virginia because he allegedly committed visa fraud before becoming an American citizen. The official release states that Osman came to the US in 2001 using a tourist visa, extended his stay in the country, and pursued a “fraudulent H-1B position with a company run by his family member that provided no meaningful employment to him.”

Despite retaining H-1B status in the United States until 2007, Osman continued working as a taxi driver, according to the Justice Department. Eventually, he acquired permanent resident status (Green Card) in 2009 by leveraging his spouse’s diversity visa. Later, he also naturalised as a US citizen, DOJ said. The agency further disclosed that the administration is seeking his denaturalization because he was not lawfully admitted as a Green Card holder due to his visa fraud.

Additionally, he is believed to have given false testimony and made “material misrepresentations” about his fraudulent work history throughout the naturalization process, according to the DOJ press release.

The Egypt native’s attorney, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, has since questioned these allegations listed by the Justice Department. In a statement to USA Today, Osman’s lawyer claimed the Trump administration’s filing is “riddled with errors and speculation,” as the defendant has “no criminal record to speak of.” Moshenberg further asserted that his client will “vigorously defend this case in court.”

On being questioned whether his client was in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, the attorney told USA Today, “No,” stressing that Osman is a “US citizen, and we’re going to fight to keep it that way.”

Surge in denaturalization complaints in 2026

In comparison to 40 cases filed in just over a month’s time, a report by the Migration Policy Institute (MPI) indicated that there were only 11 denaturalization cases on average between 1990 and 2017.

As the Trump administration ramps up efforts to revoke US citizenship from foreign-born Americans, data compiled even before the August-October action showed a dramatic increase in denaturalization lawsuits filed in the country in 2026.

According to a report published by Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) in August, at least 105 civil denaturalization suits were filed in federal district courts during the first seven months of this year. Of those, 50 were filed in July 2026 alone.

Roughly 125 similar lawsuits were filed in the US between 2008 and 2025, according to a previous TRAC report.

“The current pace of denaturalization litigation is extraordinarily high,” Ricky Murray, a former senior USCIS official, told Newsweek in September. “This increase reflects a perfect storm of additional personnel, enhanced technology, new agency policies, and a governmentwide emphasis on reviewing prior adjudications.”

Meanwhile, US Citizenship and Immigration Services’ current spokesperson Zach Kahler defended the Trump administration’s denaturalization push in a statement to Newsweek, saying the agency “has a zero-tolerance policy for anyone who lies or misrepresents themselves during the naturalization process.”

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and is based on publicly available immigration guidance. Rules and deadlines are subject to change; readers should verify current requirements directly with USCIS or consult a qualified immigration attorney before making decisions based on this information. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.