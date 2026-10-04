A daily journey that can take up to 50 minutes between Versova and Bangur Nagar could be reduced to just 10-15 minutes once Mumbai’s new eight-lane elevated road is completed. The 4.45 km corridor is being constructed as part of the Mumbai Coastal Road (North) project, with BMC aiming for completion in December 2028.

At present, the journey via Link Road or Swami Vivekanand Road ( SV Road) takes about 40 to 50 minutes or even longer because of traffic congestion. Once the Versova Interchange-Bangur Nagar Elevated Road is completed, the same journey could take just 10 to 15 minutes, as per the official update shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on X.

BMC has set a December 2028 target for the project.

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Key points of Versova-Bangur Nagar elevated road

Total length: 4.54 km

Main elevated stretch: 4.3 km

Road configuration: Eight lanes (4+4)

Expected completion date: December 2028

How will the elevated road help commuters?

The Versova Interchange-Bangur Nagar Elevated Road, being constructed under Package A, is planned as a 45-metre-wide, eight-lane corridor, with four lanes in each direction.

BMC’s X update stated the total chainage of the project is 4,540 metres, whereas the main elevated road itself measures 4,302 metres.

The commuter impact could be remarkable. BMC said motorists currently witness congestion while travelling towards Goregaon or Bangur Nagar through Link Road or SV Road, pushing travel time to 40-50 minutes or more. The civic body expects the elevated route to bring this down to around 10-15 minutes after completion.

December 2028 deadline is set

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar surveyed the project alignment, including the MSRCD bridge integration point, Ram Nagar, Amarnath Tower, Nana Nani Udyan, Madh Interchange, Kavthe Creek and Lokhandwala Rotary, according to BMC post on X.

BMC also added that 27 months are available to complete the bridge by December 2028. Commenting on how the deadline could be achieved, Bangar stated that if the different stages under each package are defined within this period and implemented simultaneously by independent teams, “meeting the December 2028 deadline will be possible.”

Package A has been divided into four stages covering the MSRSC bridge integration point, Amarnath Tower-Mogra Nala, Nana Nani Udyan-Amarnath Tower and Mogra Nala to the end of Package A.

What is the current status?

At the MSRDC bridge integration point, geotechnical investigation has been completed, with column erection set to commence. At the MSRDC bridge integration point, geotechnical investigation has been completed, with column erection set to start.

Between Nana Nani Udyan and Amarnath Tower, work on deep concrete and steel piles for the bridge foundation has been completed, and four columns have been built. Beyond Amarnath Tower, a temporary access bridge has been constructed and piling work is under process.

BMC also mentioned that 10 hectares of land have been acquired at the Lokhandwala-Millat Nagar Junction. Demarcation and soil testing are going on, whereas piling work is likely to begin soon.

BMC stresses safety, quality and timely completion

During the inspection, Bangar instructed engineers to coordinate with MSRDC and closely monitor progress across different stages. Delayed works are to be separately flagged through a dashboard-based monitoring system.

He also ordered the project teams that the “highest priority should be given to work quality, safety and time planning”, according to BMC’s X post.

The Versova-Bangur Nagar corridor forms part of the wider Mumbai Coastal Road (North) project, which BMC said covers approximately 60 km when interchanges and link roads are included and is intended to interlink Versova and Bhayander.