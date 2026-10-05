Saudi Arabia cut crude oil prices for Asia in November, despite raising them for northwest Europe and the Mediterranean, according to a Reuters report. The development emerged as an unexpected geopolitical move, as oil prices remain above $100 a barrel while critical waterways face significant hindrances amid ongoing international wars, including the US-Israel war on Iran.

The development comes after Saudi Arabia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) decided to keep oil production targets steady for November following a meeting on Sunday. The seven core members of the producer group are Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan and Oman.

Saudi Arabia’s oil price cuts not applicable globally

While analysts polled by Reuters initially projected that Saudi would raise the November price by $3 a barrel, the unprecedented rate decline marked the biggest discount since June 2020. Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco), the region’s biggest crude exporter, set the November Arab Light crude oil selling price to Asia at $5 a barrel below the average of Oman and Dubai prices. This showed a $3 dip from the previous month, according to Reuters data.

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On the contrary, the company increased the November official selling price (OSP) for northwest Europe by $3 a barrel across all grades. Meanwhile, Aramco’s prices remain unchanged for US buyers.

A previous Reuters report, citing people familiar with the issue, indicated that Aramco was considering offering discounted OSPs to Oman. The reported move aimed at compensating buyers for record freight rates, in turn, sought to help the Saudi company regain some market share lost due to Hormuz-related oil supply disruptions.

How much does India rely on Saudi for oil?

India is one of the largest oil importers in the world. Consequently, Saudi Arabia’s latest decision could further help it gain an extra edge in the market.

While Russia remained India’s top supplier of crude oil in September, maritime intelligence and research firm Kpler’s data shows Saudi Arabia exporting 570,000 barrels per day to New Delhi.

This made Saudi Arabia India’s third-largest crude oil supplier after Russia and Iraq, marking a surge in the Gulf state’s output. Notably, around mid-September, an Economic Times report suggested that Saudi Aramco halted crude oil supplies to Indian refiners after attacks on its crucial East-West pipeline by Iran-backed militants in Iraq. The pipeline spans over 1,000 km and runs across the Arabian Peninsula.

All in all, India’s crude oil imports hit a year-high of 5.26 million barrels a day in September.

The rising Gulf exports also point towards the surging flow through the Strait of Hormuz despite uncertainty tied to a potential peace resolution between the US and Iran. A Reuters report, citing S&P Global Energy and Kpler data, revealed that even the number of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes crossing the Hormuz Strait had risen in September to its highest monthly mark since the war started in late February.

S&P Global Energy said that 19 LNG cargoes exited the key waterway in September. Including 13 cargoes from Qatar and 6 from the UAE, the cumulative figure went up from June’s 15 cargoes.

“LNG transits through the Strait of Hormuz accelerated in the second half of September, and if this is maintained into October, we could see full-month transits recover to 25% of pre-war levels,” said Eric Yep, a senior principal analyst at S&P, as quoted by Reuters.

Similarly, Kpler reported a total of 21 LNG vessels crossing the waterway in September, also up from 15 in June.

Slight ease in global oil benchmarks as Middle East exports rise

Although Gulf OPEC+ members’ output targets have been far below pre-war levels, data from ship-tracking firm Kpler showed on Monday that crude oil exports from the Middle East surged above pre-war levels in four of the final seven days of September.

Exports from the region rose to between 19.5 million barrels per day and 22.5 million barrels per day in September and between September 27 and 29, 2026. In comparison, exports averaged 18 million bpd between March 2025 and February 2026 before the US and Israel launched a joint attack against Iran on February 28.

In light of rising crude exports from West Asia and G7 countries’ recent release of 100 million barrels of diesel and crude from emergency reserves, oil prices slipped slightly on Monday (US time). The international benchmark, Brent crude futures, dropped 35 cents, or 0.35%, to $101.90 a barrel by 0115 GMT. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 62 cents, or 0.68%, to $90.49 a barrel.

The price slump followed shortly after Brent crude futures and US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed over $103 a barrel and $91.57 a barrel, respectively. This surge was fuelled by Iran-backed Houthis claiming an attack on Saudi Aramco sites in Riyadh and the Khurais area, intensifying fears about potential disruption of operations at the largest Middle Eastern crude exporter.