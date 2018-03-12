WhatsApp tricks: Life will be much easier after learning these amazing tech hacks

WhatsApp. (Reuters)

WhatsApp was launched in 2009 and within no time the Facebook-owned app defeated the then famous Blackberry Messenger (BBM) in popularity and became the most popular messaging app. The application has over 1.5 billion monthly active users and the number is growing at a significant speed. The company keeps introducing new features to its subscribers including ‘Delete for Everyone’, WhatsApp Status’ and ‘Share your Live Location’. Although there are several features that are familiar to the users, there are some of the features that WhatsApp is hiding within itself. Here are the top three tricks:

Read messages without the sender knowing:-

The blue ticks on WhatsApp represent that the message sent has been read, however, users can disable it. All they need to do is go to Settings > Account > Privacy > Read Receipts. However, users need to keep in mind that if they do this they will also lose the ability to check if their message has been read. Interestingly, there is a way around it. Users can simply switch their phone to ‘Aeroplane Modi’ and then read the message.

‘Delete’ or ‘unsend’ a message:-

WhatsApp last year rolled out a feature called ‘Delete for Everyone’. By this feature, if a user has accidentally sent a message to a friend they can delete it within 4,096 seconds, which is roughly 68 minutes. To do this hold the desired message and then hit the Delete for Everyone option.

How to use starred messages:-

This is one of the most underrated yet useful features on WhatsApp. Using this feature, users can bookmark a specific message and can always refer to it later. To star a message, users need to hold the message and then press the star icon that appears on the screen.