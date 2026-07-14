The iPhone 18 Pro Max is slated to be one of the biggest releases of the year for Apple, and that’s considering the possibility of a rumoured iPhone Fold, or iPhone Ultra. The Pro Max variant of the iPhone has always been the most established model in the lineup every year, offering the very best of what Apple has to offer on an annual instalment basis, and based on the industry rumours, it now seems that the iPhone Fold may struggle to dislodge it from its mantle.

Based on a host of leaks and rumours, the iPhone 18 Pro Max seems poised to be the definitive powerhouse of the 2026 lineup. And note that it may not be all down to cutting-edge specifications and raw performance. This year’s flagship iPhone may define Apple’s future in the consumer gadget section, especially with new CEO John Ternus stepping into Tim Cook’s shoes from September 1, 2026.

Hence, as Apple continues preparation for its rumoured release in September, we take a look at all the leaks and rumours related to the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

A historic split launch

In a departure from tradition, industry analysts, including Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, suggest Apple will split its smartphone release cycle this year. The premium tier models, consisting of the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple’s highly anticipated first-ever foldable iPhone, will command the spotlight this September. As for the baseline models – the standard iPhone 18, a budget-friendly iPhone 18e, and a slimmed-down iPhone Air 2 – they are reportedly delayed until early 2027.

Hence, the September event is slated to be all about the iPhone 18 Pro variants as well as the foldable iPhone.

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Will iPhone Fold affect iPhone 18 Pro Max design?

The answer seems affirmative. If you are expecting a radical design overhaul, the iPhone 18 Pro Max may look largely familiar. Apple is expected to stick to its flat-edged boxy silhouette and triple-camera layout as seen in last year’s iPhone 17 Pro Max.

However, analysts suggest that the design will feature more refinements instead of a simple carry-over. The rear panel will reportedly feature a more seamless, unified glass finish, doing away with the stark two-tone appearance of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Supply chain data also reveals that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be noticeably thicker and heavier than its predecessor, tipping the scales at around 240 grams. This added bulk isn’t for aesthetic purposes, though, as the iPhone will need internal space to house a massive new cooling architecture, featuring an upgraded vapour chamber system and a significantly larger battery.

Colour-wise, Apple is introducing a new signature shade – a deep and sophisticated Dark Cherry finish, which is in stark contrast to the Cosmic Orange from the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Additionally, Apple will bring back classic shades like Light Blue, Silver, and Dark Grey.

iPhone 18 Pro Max to shrink the Dynamic Island

On the front, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will retain its massive 6.9-inch display. Reports, however, indicate that Apple has successfully shrunken the Dynamic Island cutout by migrating several Face ID components directly underneath the display panel. While we are still far away from an uninterrupted display on the iPhone, the small Dynamic Island will free up more valuable screen space.

The display itself is transitioning to a new LTPO+ OLED panel. This next-gen material layer offers superior power efficiency, ensuring that the massive screen doesn’t eat the phone’s battery life.

2nm chipset performance for the ‘Pro Max’

Under the hood, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is tipped to debut the A20 Pro chip, built on TSMC’s pioneering 2nm manufacturing process. Moving to a 2nm node yields immense performance gains, enabling robust, desktop-class gaming and vastly superior on-device AI capabilities via the upcoming iOS 27 update. The new Siri AI is also expected to gain from the added computing might.

However, the most useful upgrade for everyday users will be endurance. Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a monster battery rated between 5,391mAh and 5,567mAh (effectively marketed as a 5,500mAh cell). Combined with the efficient 2nm chip and the LTPO+ display, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could offer the longest battery life ever recorded in an iPhone.

iPhone 18 Pro Max camera to get variable aperture optics

The camera setup on the iPhone 18 Pro Max is getting a major upgrade over the outgoing model. The primary camera on the iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a variable-aperture lens – a mechanical upgrade that gives photographers granular control over depth of field and ambient light intake, drastically improving low-light performance.

Complementing the main sensor is a brighter telephoto lens, a new stacked image sensor for quicker exposure processing, and an upgraded 24MP front-facing selfie camera.

Apple is also upgrading the Camera Control button. The capacitive button introduced in the iPhone 16 Pro generation is reportedly being replaced by a purely pressure-sensitive mechanical control system to prevent accidental inputs.

Next-gen modem for efficient connectivity

The iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature Apple’s proprietary C2 modem, promising faster 5G throughput and reduced battery drain. More interestingly, the Pro Max is expected to push beyond basic emergency satellite SOS, introducing broader commercial satellite connectivity features for off-grid communication.

Price expectations: What would the iPhone 18 Pro Max cost?

With the impending chip shortage, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to see a price hike, especially considering its cutting-edge 2nm silicon, mechanical camera lenses, and massive batteries. Reports warn that surging manufacturing costs could force Apple to implement a global price hike, with some premium storage configurations seeing a bump of up to $200.

For the Indian market, however, Apple is expected to keep the price hike in check, limiting a baseline hike of Rs 5,000. If these leaks hold true, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to start at approximately Rs 1,54,900, thereby making it one of the most premium and expensive mass-market non-folding smartphones ever released.

Will the iPhone 18 Pro Max be overshadowed by iPhone Fold?

While the long-awaited iPhone Fold will undoubtedly steal the tech headlines as Apple’s flashiest design milestone in years, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is unlikely to be truly eclipsed.

First-generation foldables traditionally demand engineering compromises, often struggling with delicate display creases, complex hinges, and restricted internal space for batteries and cooling. The iPhone Fold, despite using cutting-edge foldable tech, may struggle with niggles that its rivals like Samsung and Motorola have faced.

In contrast, the iPhone 18 Pro Max positions itself as the ultimate, zero-compromise flagship that’s built for endurance and peak performance. While early adopters and tech enthusiasts will drool at the novelty of a folding screen, mainstream power users and purists will still view the Pro Max as the definitive, rock-solid flagship of 2026.