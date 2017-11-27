Samsung Galaxy On Max priced at Rs 16,990 in India; smartphone has unexpected features

The Galaxy On Max builds on the company’s previous designs—right down to the the home button in the centre—which now doubles as a fingerprint reader. (IE)

Anuj Bhatia

Samsung has been positioning itself as the brand for the masses all these years. It has a great track record of churning out successful phones in the mid-end phone segment as well, especially under the J series. Then there is the Galaxy On series, targeting the market which is currently dominated by the likes of Xiaomi, Motorola, Oppo and Vivo. The Galaxy On Max is an Android Nougat-powered phone with a significantly capable rear camera setup with strong performance and a long battery life. At Rs 16,990, the Galaxy On Max offers flagship features you have come to expect—but the bigger question is how it performs. Let’s find out. The Galaxy On Max builds on the company’s previous designs—right down to the the home button in the centre—which now doubles as a fingerprint reader. To give the phone an attractive feel, Samsung used a glossy glass panel affixed to an aluminum frame and rounded edges. The end result is a more polished feel as well as a more comfortable grip. Flip it over, and you will notice a metal back panel. However, the top and bottom of the phone are made of plastic.

While its competitors have moved to the new 18:9 aspect ratio display, Samsung Galaxy On Max has the regular wide bezels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. However, it doesn’t really matter as the display on the Galaxy On Max is impressive. Although not an AMOLED type, the 5.7-inch 1920 x 1080 is an incredible screen for the price. For a mid-end phone, the Galaxy On Max actually sounds pretty decent, with sufficient volume and clarity.

The speaker’s positioning on the right edge of the phone actually works because people usually watch videos and movies in landscape orientation. Samsung Galaxy On Max shines on the camera front, which is unusual for a mid-end phone. For starters, the phone features a 13MP rear shooter with an aperture of f1.7, as seen on the Galaxy S7 and S8. Surprisingly, the Galaxy On Max managed to capture low-light situations so well that it was hard to believe that I was using a mid-end phone. Overall, I was convinced with the Galaxy On Max’s camera; it worked really nice in both indoor and outdoor settings. For under Rs 20,000, Samsung Galaxy On Max does offer exceptional value.