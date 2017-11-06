Nokia 5 launched in India priced at Rs 13499, available from tonight; check specs and features

Nokia 5 will also be sold via offline retail stores from November 14 onwards.

Nokia 5 has been launched in India and the price of the mid-budget phone is Rs 13,499. The new Nokia smartphone will be sold exclusively on Flipkart for 1 week. The Nokia 5 will go on sale from November 7, that is from tonight. Interestingly, after the online sale, Nokia will sell the new phone via offline retail stores from November 14 onwards. The Nokia 5 will come in two colour variants, Matte Black and Tempered Blue. Similar to the Nokia 6, another mid-budget smartphone, the Nokia 5 features a metal unibody design.

When it comes to specifications, Nokia 5 is the same phone as the one launched earlier, but this one comes with more RAM. The Nokia 5 features a 5.2-inch IPS LCD display with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The new Nokia phone contains the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor. In terms of storage, the Nokia 5 features 3GB RAM along with 16GB internal memory which can be expanded upto 128GB using a microSD card. When it comes to the camera, the Nokia 5 features a 13MP shooter with PDAF and 1.12um pixel size along with f/2.0 aperture. The camera comes with a dual tone flash. It has a front camera of 8MP along with f/2.0 aperture as well. The Nokia 5 is fueled by a 3000 mAh battery.

The Nokia 5 runs Android Nougat 7.0 and the company has said that the phone is Android Oreo ready and it will get the update soon. The phone has other features like an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, an accelerometer (G-sensor), an e-compass, a gyroscope, as well as a fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the Nokia 5 has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC for sharing, ANT+, Micro USB (USB 2.0), OTG and 3.5 mm audio jack.

“Nokia 5 has already forged a reputation for being a beautifully crafted phone which punches well above its weight. Now we have added more memory so fans can get enhanced performance in the same precision engineered design,” said Ajey Mehta, Vice President India, HMD Global in a press statement.