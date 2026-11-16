Smartphone manufacturers are raising handset prices at a time when consumer demand is already under pressure, raising concerns that higher prices could further slow sales, particularly in the mass-market segment. Samsung and Xiaomi have increased prices across 41 handset variants by Rs 1,000-4,000 from Monday, with hikes of up to 18.75%, as rising component costs leave companies with little room to absorb the increase.

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Other major brands, including Oppo, Vivo and Realme, are expected to follow with similar revisions in the coming days, suggesting that the industry could be heading into a broader round of price increases. The revisions come after a weaker-than-expected festive season, when higher retail footfalls failed to translate into corresponding sales, indicating continued pressure on consumer spending.

While rising memory chip prices and tightening global supplies are pushing up production costs, passing these increases on to consumers risks further weakening demand. The pressure is particularly acute in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment, where buyers are more price-sensitive and even relatively small increases can influence purchase decisions.

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Samsung has raised prices across its affected models by 3.13% to 9.52%. The Galaxy A07 5G, for instance, now costs Rs 22,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, against Rs 20,999 earlier. The Galaxy F17 5G and A17 5G have also become costlier by Rs 2,000, while select variants of the Galaxy A57 have seen increases of Rs 4,000. Other affected models include the Galaxy A36, A37 and A56.

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Xiaomi’s increases have been sharper, ranging from 4.26% to 18.75% across 19 affected variants, with an average increase of around 10%. The Redmi A7 Pro 5G (4GB+128GB) now costs Rs 18,999, compared with Rs 15,999 earlier, an increase of 18.75%. Prices of the Redmi Note 17 5G range have risen by Rs 3,000, while select Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G variants have become costlier by Rs 4,000.