From a sudden leadership shock at the world’s most valuable chipmaker to Google’s aggressive push into agentic AI and smart eyewear, the second week of November has kept the global technology industry — and Indian markets — on edge. Apple, meanwhile, quietly took over living rooms, Anthropic came directly for Microsoft Office, and a massive Microsoft 365 outage reminded enterprises just how fragile cloud dependence remains.

Hence, here is everything that shaped the tech world from Monday to Friday.

The big shakeups: Nvidia’s sudden exit and Qualcomm’s cuts

Jensen Huang steps down as Nvidia CEO: In the week’s biggest corporate bombshell, Nvidia founder Jensen Huang resigned effective immediately on Thursday as CEO, president, and board member amid an escalating scandal involving alleged personal relationships with employees and a woman accused of Chinese espionage. CFO Colette Kress has taken charge as interim CEO, while longtime investor Harvey C. Jones was appointed the company’s first-ever board chair.

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Qualcomm trims 7% of global workforce: Starting Monday, US chipmaker Qualcomm initiated global restructuring layoffs affecting roughly 3,600 employees amid sluggish handset demand. Closer to home, between 1,000 and 1,500 engineering roles are expected to be impacted across key Indian R&D hubs in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi-NCR.

The AI engine room: Gemini 4, Claude’s office play, and TSMC’s $1B Bet

Google ships Gemini 4 Hydrogen and opens Carbon to all: Google had a packed week on the model front. On Thursday, it launched Gemini 4 Hydrogen, a high-speed model built for agentic workflows and coding that supports a 1-million-token context window, runs up to 2.5x faster than Gemini 3.8 Flash, and cuts misaligned agentic actions twelvefold. It arrives alongside Orchestrator inside Google’s Antigravity coding environment, letting developers pair frontier models for planning with Hydrogen for rapid execution. Earlier on Tuesday, Google also opened general API access to its flagship Gemini 4 Carbon model for all paying developers at Argon pricing tiers.

Anthropic takes on Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace: On Tuesday, Anthropic rolled out a full collaborative workplace suite built around Claude. The update introduces Claude Sheets for natural-language data modeling, Claude Whiteboards for visual ideation, Claude Meetings for live in-call assistance, and Claude Data, complete with native connectors for Adobe, Atlassian, Box, and HubSpot.

Google’s 8th-Gen TPUs and TSMC’s massive AI bet: To power heavier agent workloads, Google unveiled two specialised chips on Monday—the security-focused TPU 8tx and the dual-chip TPU 8i Max built for million-token agent memory. Meanwhile, chip foundry giant TSMC approved $40.93 billion in fresh fab capex on Wednesday alongside a $1 billion direct equity investment split evenly ($500 million each) between OpenAI and Anthropic ahead of Anthropic’s upcoming IPO.

Coalition sues to freeze frontier AI training: On the regulatory front, consumer watchdogs including Public Citizen and the Alliance for Secure AI filed suit in San Francisco Superior Court on Thursday, seeking a court-ordered halt on training and deploying frontier models at OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, Meta, and SpaceXSI over catastrophic risk concerns.

Gadgets, Wearables & Gaming: Ambient AI Takes Over

Google debuts Android XR smart glasses: Google stepped back into smart eyewear on Thursday with its Gemini-powered audio glasses, developed with Samsung and styled by Warby Parker (starting at $395) and Gentle Monster($449). Weighing just 40–44 grams with a 12MP ultra-wide camera, open-ear speakers, and compatibility across both Android and iPhone, the glasses introduce the hands-free “Hey Gemini” hotword and on-device face/voice redaction ahead of a December 10 ship date.

Apple’s living room offensive begins: Retail sales and deliveries kicked off on Friday for Apple’s two new $299 home devices powered by Apple Intelligence and Siri AI: the brand-new Apple HomeView smart display (launching across eight markets including India and the US) and the Apple TV 4K (4th Gen) packing an A19 chip, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi 7, and far-field microphones.

November Pixel Drop and Gemini on CarPlay: Google pushed its November Pixel Drop on Thursday with updates stretching back to the Pixel 6a—bringing the Gemini Intelligence suite and Rambler smart dictation to the Pixel 10 series, conversational Call Screen and rear LED HiLight alerts to Pixel 11 Pro models, and Watch Unlock for Pixel Watch 3, 4, and 5. A day earlier, Google also rolled out a dedicated Gemini app for Apple CarPlay globally.

Is free mobile AI on borrowed time? Industry reports on Tuesday warned that both Samsung and Apple are preparing to move advanced AI capabilities—such as Gen Video, Bixby Action, and expanded Daily Briefings—behind paid subscription tiers next year, leaving only basic features free. Elsewhere, Apple quietly placed its 28-year-old Support Community forum into read-only mode ahead of a permanent November 20 shutdown, while WhatsApp signalled deeper expansion into payments, travel, and commerce.

Smartphones and GTA VI fever: Vivo confirmed its X500 series will land in India around November 25 with a 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro chip and a massive 6,510 mAh battery to take on the iPhone 18 Pro and Oppo Find X10 Pro Max. Meanwhile, leaked dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra sent Indian search interest soaring over its redesigned camera island and rumored 5,700 mAh silicon-carbon battery. On the gaming front, Grand Theft Auto VI pre-loads went live at a hefty 212GB ahead of next week’s launch, aided by a new Xbox Cloud Gaming update letting Xbox One owners buy standalone playtime blocks to stream owned games without a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

India Tech and Enterprise

OpenAI brings local processing to India: In a major boost for domestic compliance, OpenAI enabled local API data residency and inference in India on Friday for its GPT-6 Luna model, allowing banks and enterprises to keep AI workloads entirely within Indian servers.

IndiaAI models, NSE’s liquid cooling & Sarvam’s big hire: Under the IndiaAI Mission, New Delhi saw the unveiling of three homegrown models—Soket Labs’ 26B-parameter EKA-1 (covering all 22 scheduled Indian languages) and ZenteiQ’s offline-capable Dhīr 2B and 5B models. Simultaneously, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) became the first in Indian capital markets to deploy direct-to-chip liquid cooling for its AI data centres, while homegrown AI firm Sarvam tapped the former Managing Director of Google Cloud India to lead its enterprise push.

Microsoft 365 outage and eMudhra’s post-mortem: Enterprises across 74 countries—including Indian carriers like IndiGo, banks, and UK schools—were hit by a sprawling Microsoft 365 outage across Outlook, Teams, and Copilot starting Thursday, which Microsoft blamed on server overload rather than a cyberattack. Meanwhile, Indian certifying authority eMudhra released its post-incident review on Thursday, tracing its weak cryptographic key issue back to a custom Python migration script bug rather than hardware flaws.

Big enterprise AI alliances: On the services front, IBM and Microsoft launched Imagine Enterprise (combining 6,000+ IBM consulting agents with Azure and Copilot), Cognizant committed 25,000 specialists to a dedicated Claude practice, and data infrastructure leaders including Commvault, Druva, Kioxia-Dell, and Hitachi Vantara rolled out next-gen AI recovery and high-density flash storage updates.

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This week’s bottom line

Computing intelligence is no longer just a free add-on bundled into your phone or office suite—it is rapidly becoming a metered utility, a sovereign infrastructure priority, and, as Thursday’s cloud outage showed, a single point of failure that businesses can no longer afford to ignore.