Anthropic’s proposed IPO, which could value the company at up to $1.404 trillion, has intensified its financial rivalry with OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT. Both companies are reporting rapid revenue growth, attracting billions of dollars from investors and committing huge sums to artificial intelligence infrastructure.

However, their financial positions are different. Anthropic has disclosed detailed financial statements in its IPO filing, while OpenAI has shared selected revenue and fundraising figures but not an equivalent set of public financial statements.

Anthropic filed an amended registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 10. It plans to offer 825 million Class A shares at $70-$78 apiece. At the upper end of the range, the proposed IPO implies a fully diluted valuation of around $1.404 trillion, reported CNBC.

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The share sale could raise $57.75 billion-$64.35 billion. Anthropic has also agreed to a separate $26 billion private placement of non-voting shares to strategic investors, including Google, Nvidia, Microsoft, AMD, Broadcom, Micron and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

The IPO and private placement could together generate net proceeds of $84.6 billion, potentially rising to $93.7 billion if underwriters exercise their additional share-purchase option.

The offering puts two of the world’s leading AI developers at the centre of a race for customers, computing power and investor capital.

How do Anthropic and OpenAI compare on revenue?

Anthropic’s revenue has grown rapidly over the past three years, with a particularly sharp increase in 2026.

Period Anthropic revenue 2023 $41 million 2024 $386 million 2025 $4.59 billion First nine months of 2025 $2.55 billion First nine months of 2026 $33.24 billion Source of info: Anthropic filings

The nine-month revenue figure represents growth of around 1,206% year on year. Anthropic also reported $17 billion in revenue in the third quarter of 2026, with growth of more than 12 times compared with the same quarter a year earlier.

Most of Anthropic’s revenue comes from customers using its Claude AI models. Its business has two main revenue streams:

Usage-based revenue: Customers pay according to how much they use Claude models. This contributed $26.3 billion, or 79% of revenue, in the first nine months of 2026.

Customers pay according to how much they use Claude models. This contributed $26.3 billion, or 79% of revenue, in the first nine months of 2026. Subscription revenue: Customers pay for access to Claude products through subscriptions. This contributed $6.9 billion, or 21%, during the same period.

OpenAI has also reported strong growth, although its publicly available figures are not directly comparable with Anthropic’s SEC disclosures.

In a March 31, 2026, update, OpenAI said it had reached $2 billion in monthly revenue. It said it generated $1 billion within a year of launching ChatGPT and was earning $1 billion per quarter by the end of 2024.

Reuters reported on October 19 that OpenAI was pitching investors on annualised revenue of $50 billion following the launch of its GPT-6 Astra model. It expected this figure to reach $70 billion by the end of 2026, according to a person familiar with the matter.

However, these figures need context. Annualised revenue projects a company’s sales over 12 months based on a shorter period; it is not the same as revenue actually earned during a full year.

There is also an accounting difference between the two companies. Anthropic records the full value of certain cloud marketplace sales as revenue and treats the cloud provider’s share as an expense. OpenAI records only its share of certain partner sales.

Both companies follow generally accepted accounting principles, reported US-based media outlet Axios, but their different approaches make direct revenue comparisons more difficult.

Which company has higher valuation and investor backing?

Anthropic’s proposed IPO valuation of up to $1.404 trillion is higher than OpenAI’s latest announced private funding-round valuation. However, the figures come from different transactions and dates.

Financial measure Anthropic OpenAI Latest valuation figure Up to $1.404 trillion $852 billion Basis Proposed IPO price March 2026 funding round Major funding development $26 billion private placement alongside IPO $122 billion in committed capital Revenue disclosure Detailed SEC filing Selected company disclosures and reported estimates Source of info: Anthropic SEC filing, CNBC report and OpenAI

Anthropic’s proposed valuation is a sharp increase from the $965 billion valuation it reached in a May 2026 fundraising round, reported CNBC. Reuters reported on November 13 that demand for its IPO shares had reached six times the number available by the fourth day of its investor roadshow.

OpenAI announced in March that it had secured $122 billion in committed capital at a post-money valuation of $852 billion. Investors included Amazon, Nvidia, SoftBank and Microsoft, alongside other investors.

The competition for funding has also become more direct. Reuters reported on October 19 that OpenAI was seeking to accelerate a fundraising round of around $30 billion before Anthropic’s expected stock market debut.

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The proposed round could value OpenAI at more than $1.4 trillion, according to Reuters report. The company was seeking additional capital to support its infrastructure commitments and strengthen its finances ahead of a planned 2027 listing.

The two companies are therefore competing not only for customers but also for institutional investors and large pools of investment capital.

Are Anthropic and OpenAI making profits or reporting losses?

Rapid revenue growth does not automatically translate into profits. AI companies spend heavily on chips, data centres, research, engineering talent and the computing capacity needed to run their models.

Anthropic’s SEC filing provides a detailed picture of its financial position.

Financial measure 2024 2025 First nine months of 2026 Operating loss $2.98 billion $8.06 billion $1.26 billion Net loss — $41.97 billion $104.04 billion Source of info: Anthropic SEC filing

Anthropic’s $104.04 billion net loss in the first nine months of 2026 was largely driven by a $94.32 billion non-cash accounting charge related to changes in the value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and simple agreements for future equity.

As Anthropic’s valuation increased, the accounting value of some of its financing instruments also changed. This increased its reported net loss, but did not mean the company spent $104 billion in cash on its operations.

Its adjusted figures offer a different picture. Anthropic reported adjusted operating income of $4.1 billion in the first nine months of 2026, compared with an adjusted operating loss of $3.1 billion in the same period of 2025.

However, it reported an operating loss of $567 million in the third quarter, compared with operating income of $974 million in the second quarter.

Anthropic attributed the third-quarter operating loss partly to $5 billion in computing capacity under short-term commitments, which it said was more expensive than comparable capacity secured through multi-year agreements. It also recorded $2 billion in non-cash charges related to its donation matching programme.

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OpenAI has not provided an equivalent breakdown of operating and net losses in the financial disclosures cited here. Axios reported that Anthropic had told investors it recorded an operating profit in the second quarter of 2026, but those figures excluded stock-based compensation and largely preceded several major computing deals.

Hence, a direct comparison of the companies’ net losses is not possible using the available disclosures.

Why is computing power central to the AI battle?

Both companies need enormous computing capacity to train AI models, process customer requests and develop more advanced systems. This requires specialised chips, data centres, electricity and cloud infrastructure, often involving long-term financial commitments.

Anthropic’s SEC filing shows the scale of its planned spending. As of September 30, 2026, its purchase commitments and lease agreements involved an aggregate committed spend of around $900.9 billion. About $451.6 billion was expected to be incurred before December 31, 2030.

Around $70.7 billion of these commitments was expected to fall due in the 12 months after September 30, 2026.

Anthropic also reported $146.6 billion in liquidity before accounting for proceeds from its proposed IPO and private placement. This included:

$95.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

$36.3 billion in short-term investments.

$14.8 billion in available credit.

The company plans to fund its infrastructure investments through revenue and capital raised from investors. Its filing also describes a hybrid model in which it uses cloud agreements while leasing chips directly and placing them in dedicated facilities operated on its behalf. Anthropic calls this approach Anthropic Direct.

OpenAI has also identified computing capacity as a major competitive advantage. In its March 2026 funding announcement, it said, “Durable access to computers is the strategic advantage that compounds across the entire system.”

However, large infrastructure commitments carry risks. A shortage of computing capacity could limit a company’s ability to train models and serve customers. On the other hand, committing to more capacity than customers need could leave expensive infrastructure underused.

Both companies must balance these investments against the revenue they can generate from customers.

Who has stronger position in AI race?

Anthropic and OpenAI have different strengths, but neither has secured a permanent lead in the AI market.

Anthropic’s rapid revenue growth and enterprise demand have helped it attract major investors. Its Claude models have gained traction in software development, coding and business workflows.

However, it must maintain that growth as Google and other competitors develop their own AI systems. Reuters reported that investors at Anthropic’s IPO roadshow were questioning whether Claude could expand beyond coding and gain a stronger position in the wider market for knowledge workers.

Reuters also reported that banks had discussed estimates of around $270 billion-$280 billion in Anthropic revenue for 2028. These are projections, not guaranteed results.

OpenAI, meanwhile, has a large consumer base through ChatGPT, alongside enterprise products, developer tools and its API business. Its $122 billion funding announcement also shows the scale of investor support it has attracted.

Investors will be watching how quickly businesses adopt AI, whether customers continue paying for advanced models and how much competition puts pressure on prices.

Anthropic’s IPO will give public-market investors a detailed look at its financial position through its SEC filing. OpenAI’s private valuation and fundraising plans will offer a separate measure of investor expectations.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available company disclosures, regulatory filings, investor announcements and agency reports available at the time of publication. Revenue figures, valuations, financial projections and infrastructure commitments may change as companies release updated information. Valuations and forecasts are not guaranteed and should not be treated as financial or investment advice. Financial Express Digital is not responsible for any investment decisions or actions taken based on the information presented in this article.