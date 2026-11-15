A dead laptop or smartphone battery can bring work to a halt, especially when you are travelling or away from a charging point. The urbn 25000mAh Mega Stack 100W power bank promises to take that worry away. With enough capacity to charge laptops, tablets and smartphones, it aims to be more than just another power bank.

Its biggest strength is its 25,000mAh battery capacity. This is enough to charge a smartphone multiple times, while also providing additional power to tablets and compatible laptops. So, whether you are catching up on work during a long journey or attending back-to-back meetings away from your desk, you don’t have to worry as much about finding a charging point.

The 100W fast-charging support is another major attraction. With Power Delivery and PPS support, the power bank can charge compatible laptops, including MacBook models, as well as smartphones and tablets. This is a big advantage over ordinary power banks that are largely meant for phones. It also supports Quick Charge, making it compatible with a wide range of devices from Apple, Samsung, Google and Lenovo.

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There are a few thoughtful additions that make everyday use easier. The built-in USB-C cable means you don’t have to carry an additional wire. Besides this, there is a dedicated USB-C port and a USB-A port. Together, these allow you to charge up to three devices at the same time. This can be particularly handy when you are carrying a laptop, phone and tablet.

The digital TFT display is another useful feature. It shows the remaining battery percentage, charging speed and power output, giving you a clear idea of how much charge is left and how your devices are charging. The power bank also comes with urbn’s 12-layer safety protection, which is designed to prevent overheating, overcharging and short circuits.

However, there is one trade-off. Weighing around 430 grams, it is fairly heavy and not something you would want to carry if all you need is a small charger for your phone. Its size and weight are understandable given the large battery capacity, but they do affect portability.

At an estimated price of ₹5,499, the Mega Stack is not the most affordable power bank in the market. However, it offers more than just battery backup. The combination of high capacity, 100W charging, multiple device support, a built-in cable and a useful display makes it stand out in a crowded market. For professionals and frequent travellers who carry multiple gadgets, it is a practical investment. Those looking for a lightweight power bank for occasional smartphone charging may be better off with a smaller option.

KEY FEATURES

25,000mAh battery, 100W fast charging

Built-in USB-C cable, Triple-device charging

AI smart TFT/digital display

Supports PD, PPS, and Quick Charge (QC) standards

Travel-friendly design

Estimated price: ₹5,499