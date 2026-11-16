With just a couple of days remaining for GTA 6 to hit the consoles, the question that remains is a more worrying one for its fans – what makes it different from GTA 5, it’s predecessor?

For more than thirteen years, Grand Theft Auto V has stood as the undisputed titan of open-world gaming—a sprawling, sun-drenched sandbox that spanned three console generations and defined modern pop culture. However, as impressive as Los Santos remains, its underlying DNA is unmistakably rooted in 2013.

Now, with Grand Theft Auto VI just days away from its November 19, 2026 release, Rockstar Games has lifted the curtain on how its return to Vice City and the wider state of Leonida doesn’t just expand the map — it completely rewrites the series’ rulebook. The game is said to be drawing heavily from the grounded and tactile realism of ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ while pushing current-gen simulation systems into uncharted territory. Based on the gameplay trailers and leaks, it seems that GTA 6 is easily the most alive open-world video game we could ever seen.

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Hence, other than the graphical update, what else does GTA 6 offer as an upgrade to the the now ancient GTA 5? Here are 10 confirmed features that should answer your concerns.

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1. A witness-driven ‘Wanted’ system and returning six-star chaos

In GTA 5, committing a crime in the middle of an empty desert somehow alerted the authorities instantly. In GTA 6, crimes only trigger police responses if they are witnessed by an NPC, reported by a victim, or caught on CCTV. Rather than omniscient cops, officers build a real-time Heat profile covering your face, outfit, weapon, and vehicle.

Players can evade capture by wearing a mask beforehand, ducking into a store to change clothes, getting a haircut, or ditching a hot car. If things escalate, the series’ iconic six-star wanted level officially returns.

2. The “Criminal Profile” morality tracker

Borrowing a page from Red Dead Redemption 2’s Honor system, GTA 6 introduces a Criminal Profile that tracks how you commit crimes. The system will measure whether a heist stays clean and professional or devolves into unnecessary bloodshed. Your conduct across four tiers directly alters NPC hostility, police severity, and how the world reacts to protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

3. Dynamic dual-protagonist chemistry

While GTA 5 offered three protagonists, GTA 6 centers on a criminal couple — Jason and Lucia— a partnership that extends beyond cutscenes. Based on the gameplay trailer, players can nurture their relationship through optional hangouts and activities. In the field, you can call your partner to meet up, hand weapons directly to one another during firefights, or seamlessly swap seats mid-chase so one drives while the other leans out to shoot.

4. Realistic vehicle security and fuel mechanics

Grand Theft Auto is no longer as simple as smashing a window and driving away. High-end cars in Leonida feature advanced security systems requiring specialised tools like key cloners, unlocked by working with underground fences. Players can scan vehicles using an in-game phone app called Waink to assess their value and security level. Furthermore, cars now feature working fuel gauges — requiring occasional 10-second pit stops at gas stations (or EV charging stations) that double as quick repair points.

5. Limited loadouts and vehicle trunks

Gone are the days of pulling a rocket launcher out of thin air. It seems that GTA 6 restricts Jason and Lucia to two concealed handguns on their person, while heavier rifles and gear must be visibly slung or stored inside the trunk of your personal vehicle. Walking down Vice City’s streets openly brandishing an assault rifle will trigger panic and draw immediate police attention, as shown in one of the scenes (the store-loot scene) in the gameplay trailer.

6. Overhauled gunplay and the “Focus” ability

Rockstar has turned off traditional lock-on auto-aim by default in favour of a freer, weightier aiming system with noticeable weapon recoil. To balance the challenge, players can trigger Focus — a slow-motion ability reminiscent of ‘Dead Eye’ that highlights enemy weak points, escape routes, and critical vehicle components like engine blocks and gas tanks.

7. Three-tiered money and duffel bag risk

Financial management carries real stakes in GTA 6. Money is split into three distinct categories – safe bank funds (managed via the in-game BuckMe app), pocket cash, and raw loot carried in duffel bags. Getting “Wasted” or “Busted” means losing the unbanked cash and loot you were carrying at the time.

8. Pre-robbery scoping and dynamic heists

Smaller robberies are no longer mindless smash-and-grabs like in the previous games. Before hitting a jewellery store or local business, players can scope out the location to identify back entrances, locate safe codes, and disable security cameras or steal CCTV footage. Every shop reacts differently, and a clean job can rapidly spiral into a helicopter chase if a guard decides to draw a concealed weapon.

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9. Living social media and “No Background” NPCs

GTA 6 integrates a TikTok– and Instagram-style social media feed directly into the open world. NPCs actively livestream and post about chaotic events happening across Leonida, allowing players to track down viral moments and witness them in real time. Every pedestrian can also be interacted with via expanded Greet and Antagonise prompts — right down to asking strangers if you can pet their dogs. This has never been observed in the GTA 5 or previous titles.

10. Denser streets, enterable interiors, and extreme weather

Vice City’s streets are roughly 15% narrower than Los Santos’s, packed with rush-hour traffic, e-scooters, and functional trams. Hundreds of buildings feature enterable interiors — from functional drive-thrus to safehouses where you can shave, eat, and stash stolen goods. Overhead, volumetric clouds and dynamic tropical storms reshape the environment with high winds, pooling rainwater, and post-storm rainbows.