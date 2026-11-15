What if your smartwatch could tell you when to push harder during a workout and when to take a break? The Apple Watch Series 12 aims to do just that, putting greater emphasis on health monitoring, fitness and recovery. Beyond tracking daily activity, it offers insights that can help users make better decisions about their well-being.



Our review unit was the GPS + Cellular 46mm variant, priced at ₹74,900. It features a redesigned Health Sensing System that takes background heart rate readings every five seconds and monitors heart rate variability (HRV) at regular intervals. For regular exercisers, this offers a better understanding of how the body responds to physical activity and everyday stress.



One of the more interesting additions is the new Readiness Score. It analyses recent activity, sleep patterns and vital signs to indicate whether the body is ready for a demanding workout or would benefit from rest. This is particularly useful for those who tend to push themselves without paying enough attention to recovery. A low score could be a reminder to take it easy, while a higher one may encourage a more intensive session. It adds a more personalised dimension to fitness tracking.



Sleep tracking also gets more attention. The watch records sleep patterns and provides a sleep score, while wrist temperature sensing and sleep apnea notifications add to its health monitoring capabilities. The ECG and blood oxygen monitoring features offer additional information for those who want to keep track of their heart health and general wellness. These readings, however, are indicators and should not replace medical advice.



Fitness enthusiasts have plenty to explore. The watch tracks different activities, including swimming, while step tracking makes everyday movement easier to monitor. Fall Detection, Crash Detection and Emergency SOS add another layer of reassurance, particularly for people who exercise outdoors or travel frequently.



Compared with earlier variants, the Series 12’s biggest changes are its redesigned sensing system, the Readiness Score and improved intelligence features. The Apple S11 chip brings greater processing capabilities, while Siri offers more conversational interactions and can help users plan workouts. The addition of 5G cellular connectivity also means calls, messages and music streaming are possible without an iPhone nearby.



There are design improvements, too. The 46mm model features an always-on OLED display with peak brightness of 2,000 nits, making it easier to read outdoors. Ceramic Shield 2 glass offers better crack resistance, while the recycled aluminium body adds an environmental touch. The watch is water-resistant upto 50 metres and carries an IP6X dust-resistance rating.



The Series 12 offers up to 24 hours of normal use, so most users will need to charge it daily. Fast charging helps, taking the battery to 80% in about 30 minutes. At 75k, this is clearly a premium purchase. Existing users of recent Apple Watch models may find the upgrade more incremental, while those moving from older models will appreciate the improvements. Its biggest strength is the way it brings health, fitness and recovery insights together in a device designed for everyday use.



KEY FEATURES

46mm Black Aluminium Case with Ceramic Shield 2 front cover

Always-On Retina display (LTPO3), upto 2000 nits peak brightness

416 x 496 pixels resolution

GPS + Cellular connectivity

Apple S11 chipset, 64 GB storage

Siri AI for conversational assistance and Audio Intelligence features

Health Sensing system, Readiness score, Clinical & Vital tools

Upto 24 hours of normal use; fast charge from 0% to 80% in 30 minutes

Estimated price: ₹74,900

