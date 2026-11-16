Following a massive November 12 disruption that knocked Outlook, Exchange, and Teams offline for more than a day and a half, enterprise subscribers can seek service credits—provided they file the paperwork before year-end.

For millions of office workers and IT administrators, late last week felt like a sudden return to the pre-cloud era. On November 12, a major server disruption – which Microsoft attributed to a network configuration change rather than a cyberattack – brought core Microsoft 365 services to a standstill for over 36 hours. Outlook inboxes froze, Teams meetings fell, and at least one publicly traded company, Workhorse Group, was forced to postpone its third-quarter earnings report.

While normal service was restored by November 14, the financial fallout for businesses surmounted. Under Microsoft’s Service Level Agreement (SLA), affected corporate customers may be eligible for financial compensation in the form of billing credits but Microsoft will not issue the money automatically. Organisations have to formally ask for it.

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Microsoft’s outage compensation: Who qualifies and who doesn’t

Microsoft’s commercial agreements guarantee 99.9 per cent monthly uptime for core cloud services such as Exchange Online and Outlook. When an outage breaches that threshold, the company offers tiered service credits — ranging from 25 per cent to 50 per cent, and up to 100 per cent of the affected service charge — depending on the severity and length of the downtime.

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There are, however, a few caveats:

Business plans only: Eligibility is restricted to commercial tiers, including Microsoft 365 Business plans, Exchange Online, and Teams Premium.

Consumer plans excluded: Individual users on Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscriptions are not covered by the commercial SLA. While everyday consumers can still reach out to customer support to request a goodwill refund, approval is entirely at Microsoft’s discretion.

Credits, not cash: Approved claims are applied as discounts toward future subscription invoices rather than direct cash payouts.

Service-by-service math: Microsoft calculates compensation using “user-minutes”—weighing the total duration of the blackout against the number of impacted seats. Credits are assessed per individual product, meaning an Outlook disruption won’t automatically discount an entire bundled Microsoft 365 suite.

How to file a claim for Microsoft outage

For organisations that purchase their licenses directly from Microsoft, claims must be initiated through the Microsoft 365 Admin Centre:

1. Verify your billing details: Log in to the Admin Centre and navigate to Billing > Bills & Payments to review your active subscription tiers and monthly charges.

2. Open a Support Ticket: Click the headset icon (Help & Support) in the bottom-right corner of the dashboard to launch the support assistant, then select the headset icon again to reach Contact Support and choose Email.

3. Document the impact: Detail the exact timeline of the disruption, the specific services affected, and the headcount and geographic locations of impacted employees.

4. Cite the Incident IDs: To speed up verification, include Microsoft’s official tracking codes for the November 12 outage:

Outlook: MO1550821

Exchange: EX1550543

Teams: TM1550488

Once submitted, Microsoft will generate a case number. That receipt only confirms the ticket is in the queue. Engineers will still audit tenant logs to verify eligibility before applying any credit.

What if you bought through a reseller?

Companies that buy their licenses through a Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) or third-party vendor cannot file directly with Microsoft. Instead, IT administrators must contact their reseller and instruct them to submit an SLA credit claim through Microsoft’s Partner Center on their behalf.

Under Microsoft’s SLA terms, claims must be filed by the end of the calendar month following the incident. For the November 12 outage, that gives businesses until December 31, 2026, to submit their paperwork—meaning IT teams have just weeks to turn a frustrating week of downtime into savings on next year’s software bill.