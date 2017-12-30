Planning to buy a smartphone? Here are top phones available with massive discount on Flipkart

India’s e-commerce platform, Flipkart, announced that it will host 2018 Mobiles Bonanza deals from January 3 to 5, 2018. (Screenshot)

India’s e-commerce platform, Flipkart, announced that it will host 2018 Mobiles Bonanza deals from January 3 to 5, 2018. Flipkart’s exclusive “grab or gone” deal will offer Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL for an initial price of rs 39,999 and Rs 52,999 respectively. Other major smartphones to offer lucrative deals are Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy On Nxt, Panasonic Eluga A3, Motorola G5 Plus and others. Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi will also see its reputed smartphones like Redmi Note 4 , Mi A1 will go on sale. Motorola’s Moto C Plus will also on sale with a flat discount of Rs 1000 and will be available at Rs 5,999. Flipkart during their 3 day sale will also offer Buyback Guarantee for just Rs 99 that will fetch users 50 per cent value for their old phone. The sale will also offer No Cost EMI deal and offer up to Rs 18,000 on exchange of old phone.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will get Rs 13,001 and Rs 8,001 off respectively. There is a special offer for customers using HDFC card. On buying both the phones via HDFC credit card will get RS 8,000 off. Pixel 2 buyers will get Rs 4,000 off on exchange. Price of Pixel 2 (64GB) and Pixel 2 XL(64GB) will be set at Rs 39,999 and Rs 59,999 respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Mi A1 offers

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has flourished a lot over the years and is currently one of the leading phone sellers in India. Their phone Redmi Note 4 (4GB) will up for grab at Flipkart for Rs 10,999 whereas, Mi A1 equipped with 12-megapixel dual rear camera will be available at Rs 12,999 at a flat Rs 2,000 off.

Moto G5 Plus and Moto C Plus offers

Moto G5 Plus (4GB) will be available at Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 16,999. Moto C Plus will be available at Rs 5,999 instead of Rs 6,999.

Lenovo K8 Plus, K5 Note offers

Lenovo K8 Plus offers Rs 2,018 off and the phone will be selling at Rs Rs 8,981. Lenovo K5 Note with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be priced at Rs 11,481, slashed from Rs 13,499.

Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Nxt (16GB), On5, J3 Pro (2GB), On Max (4GB) offers

Samsung Galaxy s& is offered at a crazy discount. The phone will be available at Rs 27,999 instead of Rs 46,000. The best deal offered by Flipkart so far. Samsung Galaxy On Max (4GB) at Rs 13,900 which is a Rs 3000 discount on the price of Rs 16,900. The phone has 13MP cameras on the front and back. Samsung Galaxy On5 is now retailing at Rs 6,490. Samsung J3 Pro is also listed at a discounted price.

Other phones like Panasonic Eluga Ray Max and Oppo F3 Plus will also get price cut of Rs 2,500 and Rs 4,000 respectively.