Several Indian companies across the power, defence and railway infrastructure sectors have announced fresh orders and contracts this week.

Kalpataru Projects International, Bharat Dynamics, Adani Power, IRCON International and Bharat Electronics are among the companies that reported new business wins, ranging from heavyweight torpedo supplies for the Indian Navy to thermal power supply and railway construction contracts.

ALSO READ Adani Power bags 1,234 MW power supply contract from Uttarakhand

Here is a look at the latest order wins and how the stocks performed over the week.

Kalpataru Projects bags orders in power T&D business

Kalpataru Projects International has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 2,031 crore in its Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business across India and international markets. Additionally, its Swedish subsidiary, Linjemontage i Grästorp AB, has received an order worth around Rs 194 crore (SEK 200 million), strengthening KPIL’s order inflows in the power transmission and distribution segment.

Kalpataru Projects International share price closed in red for the week, down 2.20% at Rs 1363.10 per share.

BDL bags contract from Indian Navy

Bharat Dynamics (BDL) has signed a contract worth approximately Rs 1,307 crore, with the Indian Navy for the supply of heavyweight torpedoes. The domestic defence order was signed on October 15, and it is to be executed within 42 months. The company clarified that the contract does not involve any interest of its promoter or promoter group in the awarding entity and does not fall under related-party transactions.

Bharat Dynamics share price closed in red for the week, down 1.06% at Rs 1,115.00 per share.

Adani Power bags 1,234 MW power supply contract

Adani Power has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Uttarakhand Power Corporation (UPCL) to supply 1,234 MW of net thermal power (1,320 MW installed capacity) under a long-term power supply agreement. The agreement will run for 25 years, subject to approval from the Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission for tariff adoption.

Adani Power share price closed in red for the week, down 0.28% at Rs 195.10 per share.

IRCON bags contract from East Central Railway

IRCON International has secured an EPC contract worth approximately Rs 862.46 crore from East Central Railway for track construction and related works under the Son Nagar–Andal railway project. The contract includes the supply of ballast and permanent way (P.Way) materials, track laying and linking, and miscellaneous works for 32.5-tonne axle-load operations across the Gomoh–Koderma and Gaya–Son Nagar sections, along with the supply of railway materials at Gaya.

IRCON International share price closed in green for the week, down 0.28% at Rs 106.70 per share.

BEL bags orders for drones, jammers, avionics and more

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has secured additional orders worth Rs 533 crore since its last disclosure on September 17. The new orders cover a range of defence and technology solutions, including communication equipment, avionics, cybersecurity solutions, drones, jammers, software solutions, upgrades, spares and services, strengthening the company’s order inflows across defence electronics and related segments.

Bharat Electronics share price closed in red for the week, down 0.71% at Rs 377.10 per share.

Conclusion

The latest order wins highlight continued business activity across India’s defence, power transmission and railway infrastructure sectors. While fresh contracts can strengthen companies’ order books and provide revenue visibility, investors will also track execution timelines, profitability and regulatory approvals where applicable.