HDFC Bank’s Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha has quit, the country’s largest private sector lender informed the exchanges on Saturday.

Bharucha, who has been with the bank since 1995, “requested cessation” from service from December 31, the bank said.

The HDFC Bank board accepted Bharucha’s request to be forwarded to the RBI for approval, it added.

A career banker with over 35 years of experience, he has been with the Bank since 1995.

“During this period, Mr. Bharucha played a significant role in the Bank’s growth and institutional development and made an enduring contribution to the strength and resilience of its business,” the bank said.

The bank recognised Bharucha as one of the “principal architects who helped conceptualise, establish and develop this framework”.

Bharucha’s decision to quit comes days before rival ICICI Group veteran Anup Bagchi takes over as Managing Director and Chief Executive of HDFC Bank on October 27. He was reportedly in the race to be elevated as the MD and CEO.

Anup Bagchi set to become highest-paid CEO among private peers

Bagchi will take charge as MD and CEO on October 27 for a three-year term ending October 26, 2029.

The incoming Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer is set to become the highest-paid chief executive among major private sector banks, with a proposed annual compensation package of Rs 35.9 crore (including ESOPs), more than double the remuneration reported by several of his peers in FY26.

According to the bank’s postal ballot notice issued earlier this month, Bagchi’s proposed annual compensation comprises fixed pay of Rs 8.97 crore and performance-linked variable pay of up to Rs 26.92 crore. The package, which has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is subject to shareholder approval. Even excluding ESOPs of Rs 18.04 crore, Bagchi’s salary would still be higher than peers at Rs 17.85 crore.

HDFC Bank Q2 results

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 4.7% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 19,509.96 crore for the September quarter. Bad-loan ratios improved, while deposits grew faster than advances. Profit stood at Rs 18,641.28 crore a year earlier. Earnings increased 2.4% from Rs 19,059.72 crore in the June quarter.

On a standalone basis, net profit of the country’s largest private sector lender grew 4.7 per cent to Rs 19,510 crore for July-September, according to an exchange filing.

Its total income rose to Rs 97,258 crore from Rs 91,040 crore a year ago, and the total expenditure surged to Rs 67,774 crore from Rs 63,117 crore.

Money set aside as provisions and contingencies inched up to Rs 3,573.62 crore from Rs 3,500 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank said that excluding treasury performance, profit after tax showed a growth of 12.6 per cent year-on-year.

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.11 per cent from 1.17 per cent a quarter ago and 1.24 per cent in the year-ago period.

Overall capital adequacy stood at 18.9 per cent as of September 30, 2026, which was down from 20 per cent a year earlier.

With inputs from PTI