ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 20.1% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 14,843 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27, supported by strong net interest income growth, lower provisions and an improvement in asset quality.

The country’s second-largest private sector lender reported net interest income (NII) of Rs 25,339 crore for the September quarter, up 17.7% from Rs 21,529 crore in the corresponding period last year. The NII figure also exceeded the poll estimate of Rs 24,811 crore.

The bank’s loan portfolio grew 30% year-on-year during the quarter, while its net interest margin (NIM) contracted by 0.12 percentage points to 4.18%.

Loan and deposit growth

ICICI Bank said a significant part of its loan growth came from lending by international branches against deposits mobilised under the FCNR(B) concessional swap scheme. Excluding these loans, advances growth stood at 24.1%.

On the deposits front, overall growth was 27.1%. Excluding diaspora deposits, growth stood at 17%, according to the bank’s statement.

The figures indicate continued expansion in the bank’s lending and deposit businesses, although the adjusted growth rates provide a more limited view of underlying momentum after excluding the specified categories.

Provisions decline, asset quality improves

Provisions and contingencies declined to Rs 850.69 crore in the September quarter from Rs 914.11 crore in the year-ago period, supporting profitability.

The bank also reported an improvement in asset quality. Its gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio fell to 1.20% at the end of September 2026, compared with 1.38% in the preceding quarter and 1.58% a year earlier.

The lower gross NPA ratio indicates a reduction in the proportion of gross advances classified as non-performing assets.

Capital adequacy strengthens

ICICI Bank’s overall capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.68% as of September 30, 2026, up from 15.76% a year earlier.

The ratio measures a bank’s capital in relation to its risk-weighted assets and is an indicator of its capacity to absorb potential losses.