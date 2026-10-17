Air India is cutting capacity on several European routes and suspending nonstop services to Copenhagen and Vienna as higher fuel costs and the continued closure of Pakistan airspace drive a winter network overhaul. The airline is reallocating capacity to strengthen connectivity to Australia and Japan.

The Tata Group-owned carrier is reducing frequencies to Birmingham, London Gatwick and San Francisco, while several Boeing 787 aircraft remain unavailable as they undergo cabin refurbishment and exterior repainting. The maintenance work is expected to keep the aircraft out of service for at least a month, depending on the aircraft.

Europe network pared back

According to sources, Air India will suspend its four-times-weekly Delhi-Vienna service from October 31 and its three-times-weekly Delhi-Birmingham flights from November 1. No resumption date has been indicated for the Birmingham service. Discussions are also under way to temporarily suspend the three-times-weekly Amritsar-Birmingham route for the winter season.

The withdrawal from Vienna will end the only nonstop air link between India and Austria. The city, however, will continue to serve as a technical stop for select North America-bound flights.

The changes reflect the pressure on international operations from higher jet fuel prices and longer flight times resulting from airspace restrictions. The airline is adjusting capacity across its network to manage costs while maintaining connectivity on priority routes.

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Australia, Japan connectivity boosted

Air India will increase frequencies on the Delhi-Sydney route from seven to 11 flights per week. The additional capacity will provide around 170,000 extra seats annually to the Sydney market, offering passengers more options and strengthening connections between Australia, India, the UK and Europe.

On Thursday, the airline also announced a new four-times-weekly service between Delhi and Osaka, beginning February 2027. Osaka will become Air India’s second destination in Japan after Tokyo Haneda, which is served from Delhi and Mumbai.



A comment sought from Air India on the above details did not ilicit any response.

IndiGo is scaling back European operations, ending its six-aircraft Boeing 787-9 damp-lease arrangement with Norse Atlantic Airways and suspending Manchester flights from August 31. London Heathrow services will also pause pending Airbus A350-900 induction. Mumbai-Amsterdam flights will continue from October 25, but at three weekly frequencies.