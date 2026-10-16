Reliance Industries has responded to Elon Musk‘s criticism over Starlink’s entry into India, saying it welcomes competition in the country’s satellite communications sector but expects every company to follow Indian laws and regulations.

In a statement posted on X on Friday, October 16, Reliance said India welcomes investment and innovation from both domestic and foreign companies. However, it said the same rules must apply to every company seeking to enter the market.

The response came after SpaceX CEO Elon Musk accused Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani‘s supporters of making contradictory arguments about Starlink‘s ability to compete in India. Musk also alleged that existing players had an interest in keeping competition out of the market.

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Statement from Reliance Industries



In light of recent remarks about Reliance and the Indian market, we wish to place the facts on record.



Like every Indian enterprise, Reliance has grown in an India that welcomes investment and innovation, homegrown or international, that… — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) October 16, 2026

Reliance says Jio’s satellite services are also awaiting approval

In its statement, Reliance said it wanted to put the facts on record following recent remarks about the company and the Indian market.

“Like every Indian enterprise, Reliance has grown in an India that welcomes investment and innovation, homegrown or international, that improve the lives of the people,” the company said.

It added that the country’s openness to investment must go hand in hand with the rule of law.

“As the Government of India has stated, it applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign. Jio’s own satellite services await clearances,” Reliance said.

The company also made it clear that it was not opposed to competition in satellite communications, including from Starlink, which is owned by Musk’s SpaceX.

“At Reliance, we have never feared competition. We see it as the truest test of who serves the customer best,” the statement said.

Reliance pointed to Jio’s entry into India’s telecom market in 2016, when it started out without a single customer despite competition from established operators.

“In just ten years, Jio has earned the trust of over 530 million customers and given Indians some of the best digital infrastructure and most affordable data in the world,” it said.

The company added that every operator, including Jio, must follow Indian laws and policies while serving customers.

“We welcome competition in satellite communications, including Starlink. Every player, Jio included, must serve the people of India and abide by the laws and policies of the land,” Reliance said.