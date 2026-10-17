Tata Trusts spent Rs 1,556.31 crore in the financial year 2025-26, with rural upliftment emerging as the largest category of institutional grants and direct project spending, according to its Annual Report 2025-26.

Of the total amount disbursed during the year, Rs 1,353.32 crore went towards institutional grants and direct implementation projects, while individual grants amounted to Rs 202.99 crore. Institutional grants and direct project spending therefore accounted for nearly 87% of total disbursals, with individual grants making up the remaining 13%.

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The report’s spending breakdown highlights the emphasis on rural development, education, cancer care and other healthcare initiatives.

“The Tata Trusts continue to be guided by a simple idea that has been at the heart of our work from the beginning: to do what India needs,” said Chairman Noel N Tata in his message on the report.

Rural upliftment accounts for nearly 34% of institutional spending

Rural upliftment received Rs 457.62 crore, making it the largest category within institutional grants and direct project spending. This accounted for nearly 34% of the Rs 1,353.32 crore allocated to institutional grants and direct implementation projects-not 34% of Tata Trusts’ total disbursals.

Education received Rs 270.26 crore, while cancer care accounted for Rs 178.46 crore. Together, rural upliftment, education and cancer care received Rs 906.34 crore, representing approximately 67% of institutional grants and direct project spending.

Other categories included institutional support at Rs 169.31 crore, healthcare at Rs 105.97 crore, water and sanitation at Rs 59.04 crore, and nutrition at Rs 57.64 crore.

Urban poverty alleviation received Rs 35.39 crore, while arts, craft and culture accounted for Rs 19.63 crore. These categories, along with the larger allocations, made up the total institutional and direct project spending of Rs 1,353.32 crore.

Medical assistance dominates individual grants

Individual grants totalled Rs 202.99 crore during FY26. Of this, Rs 143.30 crore was allocated to medical assistance, accounting for approximately 71% of all individual grants.

Education-related individual grants amounted to Rs 59.38 crore, while relief of poverty received Rs 31 lakh.

The distinction between the two spending streams is important: medical assistance accounted for nearly 71% of individual grants, whereas institutional grants and direct project spending represented nearly 87% of Tata Trusts’ overall disbursals.

What the spending figures show

Rural upliftment was the largest institutional and direct project spending stream in FY26, followed by education and cancer care. Together, these top three categories accounted for approximately two-thirds of spending under this head.

Medical assistance, meanwhile, formed the largest component of individual grants.

The figures represent disbursals during FY26, as reported in the Tata Trusts Annual Report 2025-26. They describe how the funds were distributed across the listed categories and should not, by themselves, be interpreted as a measure of the outcomes or impact of the programmes.