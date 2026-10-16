Motorists travelling through Punjab’s Mohali and Kharar areas near Chandigarh can benefit from shorter journeys on the 32.23 km IT City-Kurali section of the National Highway 205A (NH-205A). As per the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the corridor bypasses congested stretches of Mohali and Kharar, reducing travel time by up to 45 minutes. The highway also aims to enhance connectivity between IT City, Kharar, New Chandigarh and Kurali.

In its official post shared on X on October 15, 2026, NHAI underlined the benefits of the corridor for daily commuters and interstate travellers. Apart from reducing travel time, the highway is also likely to ease traffic pressure on Airport Road and boost road connectivity in the region.

NH-205A highway: Travel time reduced by up to 45 minutes

One of the major benefits underlined by NHAI is the reduction in the journey time. The 31.21 km IT City-Kurali section offers an alternative route for vehicles travelling through the busy Kharar and Mohali areas.

As per the authority, the highway can reduce travel time by up to 45 minutes, providing motorists a faster option for travelling across the region. NHAI’s video post terms the corridor as one that “bypasses Mohali & Kharar for faster, hassle-free inter-state travel.”

The travel-time drop is particularly important for motorists who regularly use roads connecting Chandigarh with adjacent areas of Punjab.

Chandigarh highway: Relief from Airport Road congestion

The highway is also likely to ease congestion on Airport Road, which serves as a crucial road connection in the Chandigarh-Mohali region. By allowing vehicles to bypass busy stretches, the IT City-Kurali corridor aims to distribute traffic more efficiently and reduce delays.

Underlining the benefit, NHAI mentioned that the project “Decongests Airport Road, lowering traffic delays and vehicular pollution.”

Reduced congestion could also help curb emissions related to vehicles spending longer periods in slow-moving traffic.

NH-205A-key benefits for commuters

Highway length: 31.23 km

Route: IT City-Kurali section of NH-205A

Travel-time benefit: Up to 45 minutes saved, as per NHAI

Connectivity: Links IT City, Kharar, Chandigarh and Kurali

Traffic relief: Bypasses congested areas of Mohali and Kharar

Better connectivity for IT City, Chandigarh and Kurali

Beyond travel-time savings, the highway is likely to boost connectivity across important residential, commercial and developing areas around Chandigarh. The corridor connects IT City with New Chandigarh, Kurali and New Chandigarh, offering an alternative route for commuters and interstate traffic.

NHAI also underlined the project’s potential contribution to economic development, mentioning that it “catalyses growth across IT City, New Chandigarh, Kharar and Kurali.” Improved connectivity could make travel between these locations more convenient while supporting the movement of people and goods.

What does the new highway mean for motorists?

For commuters, the primary benefit of the IT City-Kurali section is the possibility of spending less time on road. Motorists travelling through Chandigarh-Mohali region may also benefit from reduced congestion along the existing routes.

The corridor is likely to improve interstate travel and provide an alternative to heavily used roads passing through Kharar and Mohali.