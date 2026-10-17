In his message for the Tata Trusts Annual Report 2025–26, Chairman Noel N Tata outlined the organization’s core philanthropic priorities, emphasizing institutional development, enhanced accountability, and sustainable social impact.

He reaffirmed the Trusts’ commitment to addressing India’s most pressing challenges by improving quality of life, expanding access to healthcare and education, and fostering strategic collaborations with governments, non-profits, and local communities.

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Emphasizing a shift in evaluating philanthropic success, Tata advocated for measuring long-term, systemic change rather than relying solely on traditional metrics like capital deployed or immediate outreach numbers. Grounded in the legacy of the Trusts’ founders, he stressed the importance of responsible resource management and the need for philanthropy to continuously adapt to India’s evolving socio-economic landscape.

Here’s full text of Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata’s letter:

The Tata Trusts continue to be guided by a simple idea that has been at the heart of our work from the beginning: to do what India needs.

Our founders did not set out to build the largest group of companies. They believed that enterprise carried with it a responsibility to society, and that the true measure of progress was an improvement in the quality of people’s lives.

For much of our history, this belief found expression in building institutions that could serve the country for generations. The Indian Institute of Science, the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and Tata Memorial Hospital are among the enduring examples of that vision. Over time, philanthropy also evolved to include support for important programmes, organisations and causes across the country. That support remains an important part of our work.

But there are moments when an institution must look again at its own role. We are increasingly identifying areas where the need is not simply to support an existing effort, but to build institutions and models that can become enduring public assets in their own right.

I believe this is particularly important at a time when philanthropy in India is changing. A new generation of entrepreneurs is bringing greater ambition, innovation and commitment to social causes. Institutions such as ours must respond to that change by holding ourselves to a higher standard of effectiveness and accountability. It is no longer enough to ask how much we have contributed. We must ask what difference that contribution has made, and whether that difference will endure.

Education is one area where this responsibility is especially clear. Every year, talented young Indians leave the country to pursue opportunities that are not always available to them at home. The talent has never been in question. Indian-origin scholars and professionals continue to make their mark at the finest institutions around the world. What we need are more institutions in India capable of nurturing that talent, giving young people the opportunity to learn, discover and contribute without having to look elsewhere.

Whilst the Tata Trusts have incubated several institutions of national importance, and will continue to do so in the future, we may also seek out other philanthropies and like minded organisations to shoulder this responsibility, and partner with us, wherever warranted and necessary. Systemic change happens when all players in the ecosystem play their part in a coordinated and efficient manner. Our role is often to bring people, ideas and resources together and create the conditions in which others can do their best work. It may be a state government taking a successful health programme to scale, a young athlete moving from a village ground to a national training pathway, or a family finding the support it needs through a difficult period of medical treatment. In each case, the objective is the same: to build bridges that make progress possible and sustainable.

Healthcare remains one of the areas where this approach is particularly visible. We continue to support families facing medical crises while strengthening distributed models of cancer care that bring treatment closer to where people live. We are also working towards a network of forty to fifty not-for-profit general hospitals across the country, with a model that allows those who can afford to pay for care, help make quality treatment accessible to those who cannot.

As our work grows, so must our ability to demonstrate its impact. We need to move beyond measuring philanthropy by the number of people reached or the amount spent. We must be able to show, in meaningful and measurable terms, what has changed as a result of our efforts, and whether those changes can be sustained. This is an important part of being accountable not only to those who support our work, but, more importantly, to the communities we serve.

The ambition, therefore, is not simply to do more. It is to do better — with greater clarity about where we can make the greatest difference, greater discipline in how we deploy our resources, and a long-term view of what the country needs.

Trying to become the biggest before becoming the best rarely ends well. Our responsibility is to remain focused on what matters, and to do what India needs, in a way that creates lasting value.

None of our efforts would reap results without the trust of our partners, grantees and, above all, the communities we serve. I am grateful to every doctor, teacher, coach, researcher and field worker who works alongside us, and to every family that allows us to be part of its journey.

We remain conscious that every rupee entrusted to us carries a responsibility. We will continue to use it with the care and purpose that responsibility demands.