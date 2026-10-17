Elon Musk’s Starlink on Friday said it was ready to bring high-speed internet to India, responding to Reliance Industries’ remarks on competition in the satellite communications sector.

The satellite internet network operated by SpaceX said it was ready to provide high-speed internet services in India, adding that it had spent more than five years working with regulators, industry stakeholders and operators in the country.

We have worked closely with regulators, industry and operators in India for 5+ years, and built a network of dedicated systems, gateways, and other infrastructure all in-country to exclusively serve Indian traffic safely and securely – and all with the requisite government… https://t.co/zG8nqXW8WM — Starlink (@Starlink) October 16, 2026

Starlink says it is ready to bring high-speed internet to India

In a post on X, Starlink said it had built the infrastructure needed to serve Indian customers and had received the required government approvals.

“We have worked closely with regulators, industry and operators in India for 5+ years, and built a network of dedicated systems, gateways, and other infrastructure all in-country to exclusively serve Indian traffic safely and securely – and all with the requisite government approvals,” the company said.

“Starlink is ready to connect India with high-speed internet,” it added.

The remarks came after Reliance Industries on Friday welcomed competition in India’s satellite communications sector, including from Starlink. However, the company said all players must follow Indian laws and existing regulations.

Reliance welcomes Starlink but stresses need to follow Indian laws

In a statement posted on X, Reliance said it had grown in a country that welcomes investment and innovation from both Indian and foreign companies, provided they follow the law.

“In light of recent remarks about Reliance and the Indian market, we wish to place the facts on record. Like every Indian enterprise, Reliance has grown in an India that welcomes investment and innovation, homegrown or international, that improve the lives of the people. That openness rests on the rule of law,” the statement said.

The company added that the government followed the same process for every applicant, whether Indian or foreign, and said Jio’s own satellite services were still awaiting clearances.

“As the Government of India has stated, it applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign. Jio’s own satellite services await clearances,” Reliance said.

Jio says it does not fear competition

Reliance also rejected suggestions that it was afraid of competition, pointing to Jio’s entry into India’s telecom market in 2016.

“At Reliance, we have never feared competition. We see it as the truest test of who serves the customer best,” the company said.

It added that Jio entered India’s crowded telecom market in 2016 as a new player without a single customer. In the following ten years, it said, Jio had earned the trust of more than 530 million customers and provided Indians with some of the world’s best digital infrastructure and most affordable data services.

“We welcome competition in satellite communications, including Starlink. Every player, Jio included, must serve the people of India and abide by the laws and policies of the land,” Reliance said.

Musk accuses Reliance of trying to block Starlink

Reliance’s statement came after SpaceX CEO Elon Musk accused the Indian conglomerate of having vested interests in preventing Starlink from entering India’s satellite communications market.

In a post on X, Musk criticised arguments made by people he described as supporters of Reliance, saying their claims about Starlink’s ability to compete contradicted each other.

“The ridiculous arguments by Ambani’s army of Internet shills make no sense. On the one hand, they say Starlink couldn’t possibly compete with the amazing low prices offered by Ambani’s de facto monopoly in India and then, in the same breath, they essentially claim that Starlink would be too strong of a competitor! This is absurd hypocrisy and hyperbole,” Musk said.

He argued that greater competition would give Indian consumers more choices, even if it reduced the profits of existing telecom companies.

“The reality is that competition would greatly benefit the average citizen in India by giving them more choices, as it always does. Ambani’s profits will be lower, but he is not going out of business,” Musk said.

Musk had earlier accused India’s telecommunications sector of having monopolistic practices and questioned the regulatory hurdles facing Starlink’s commercial launch in the country.

In another post on X, he took a swipe at Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani over the company’s position on Starlink’s entry into India.

“Dear Prime Minister Ambani, Please accept my humble apologies for not realizing that you are the real boss of India. Naturally, you would prefer to maintain your monopolistic exploitation of the great people of India, but would you nonetheless consider allowing Starlink to compete?” Musk posted.

Starlink awaits final clearance for commercial services

Meanwhile, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said there was no question of allowing a monopoly in India’s satellite communications sector. He also said three parties were in line to receive final approval for commercial licences.

Scindia said the government was close to taking a final decision on the pricing framework for satellite communication services.

He added that all licensed operators, including Starlink, would have to meet the required security conditions before they could begin commercial operations in India.