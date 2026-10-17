India’s space economy could grow from an estimated $9 billion to $40 billion-45 billion over the next seven to eight years, Union Minister of State for Space Jitendra Singh said. He said the next phase of growth would depend on turning India’s technological capabilities into commercially successful businesses that can compete in global markets.

Speaking at a media roundtable in Delhi organised by the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, Singh identified greater investment, faster regulatory approvals and predictable demand for space-based products and services as key drivers of growth. He also stressed the need for sustainable business models that enable private companies to develop technology, attract customers and generate revenue over the long term.

The projection represents a potential expansion of nearly five times the current estimated size of India’s space economy. However, achieving this target will depend on how effectively the country converts its technological strengths into commercial opportunities.

What will help India’s space economy reach $45 billion?

The government has identified private investment, predictable demand and faster regulatory approvals as key factors that could help expand India’s space industry. Developing space technology requires significant capital, technical expertise and long timelines. Companies need customers and a clear path to market before committing resources to large-scale production.

Singh said India must move beyond demonstrating technological capabilities and build globally competitive space businesses. The priority is to develop companies that can sell products and services in domestic and international markets, rather than rely solely on technical achievements.

The minister pointed to the opening of India’s space sector to private participation in 2019-20 as an important step, saying the move had delivered significant results within five to six years. The next priority is to turn these capabilities into businesses that can compete internationally.

Government agencies could help create demand by becoming early customers for private companies. Singh referred to the government’s use-case-based approach, under which companies can demonstrate their technology through proof-of-concept projects before moving towards commercial deployment.

Such projects can help businesses test their products in real-world conditions, assess their commercial potential and build market-ready solutions. Early demand can also encourage investment in manufacturing and help companies establish regular revenue streams.

Predictable demand is particularly important in the space industry, where businesses often need substantial capital before generating returns. Uncertainty about customers and future demand can make it difficult for companies to justify investments in new technologies and production facilities.

Singh also called for faster regulatory approvals and lower business costs. Companies seeking installation or export licences should receive decisions within defined timeframes, he said. Delays can disrupt project schedules, raise costs and weaken the ability of Indian businesses to compete internationally.

He also referred to GST-related measures for space products, stressing the need for reforms that deliver practical benefits to the industry. Simpler procedures, lower costs and clearer routes to commercialisation could help companies plan investments with greater certainty.

Investment from domestic and overseas sources will be another important factor. Greater access to capital can support technology development, manufacturing and expansion into international markets. At the same time, Singh said India must strengthen its domestic capabilities because space technology also plays a role in national security and strategic autonomy.

How can space technology create opportunities beyond rockets and satellites?

The economic potential of the space sector extends beyond launch vehicles and satellite manufacturing. Space-based services can support agriculture, infrastructure development, disaster management, defence and other activities. These applications can create markets for companies that process satellite data, provide communications services or develop specialised solutions for businesses and government agencies.

Singh said satellite communications, geospatial applications and Earth observation already support several public and economic activities. These technologies can help authorities monitor infrastructure projects, track implementation timelines and improve development planning.

The government also uses space technology for project clearances and geotagging development works. Geotagging links information to a specific geographical location, helping officials monitor projects and verify where work is taking place.

Agriculture is another potential area of application. Satellite observations can support the monitoring of land and environmental conditions, while geospatial tools can help analyse changes across large areas. Disaster management agencies can also use space-based information to assess affected regions and plan responses to emergencies.

According to PIB release, India provides space-based information and disaster-management support to neighbouring countries, including Myanmar, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. These services can strengthen regional cooperation while creating opportunities to develop and deliver space-related products.

Growth will also depend on downstream services – businesses that use satellite data and communications to develop solutions for customers. Companies in this segment may not build rockets or manufacture satellites, but can contribute to the wider space economy through software, data analysis and specialised applications.

International partnerships could help Indian companies expand these services and enter global supply chains. Collaboration with overseas businesses can provide access to customers, capital and technical expertise, while helping domestic firms develop products for markets beyond India.

Singh said India should strengthen its technological capabilities while working with international partners. Domestic expertise can support national interests, while global partnerships can widen commercial opportunities.

The government’s aim is to bring public institutions and private companies together to develop the sector. Public agencies can support early demand and provide opportunities to test technologies, while private businesses can develop products, attract investment and build commercial operations.