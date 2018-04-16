Beyond Blackstone Group: Here are 5 global PE behemoths investing millions of dollars in India

The Indian private equity market has seen tremendous growth in the past past decade or so. 2017 was notably the best year ever for Private Equity funds (PE Funds). Growing by over 60 percent to $15.7 billion, the market was directed by confidence of investors and the public, according to a recent report. With Private Equity firms floating large funds in India, we take a look at the the 5 biggest PE firms investing millions of dollars in India.

The Carlyle Group

US based PE behemoth Carlyle Group, which invests in both growth and acquisition deals in India from its Asia funds, closed fifth fund of $4.5 billion, last year November. The fund is significantly bigger than its fourth fund where they floated $3.9 billion.

Carlyle Group raised over $7 billion in the July-September quarter, last year raising over $18.5 billion in the complete year. The company has set a target of $100 billion between 2016 and 2019.

Major Exits: South Indian Bank, Elitecore Technologies, Financial Software Systems

CVC Capital Partners

One of the largest private equity and investment advisory firms, CVC Capital Partners was founded in 1981 and today it holds offices over Europe, Asia and US. The company manages funds on behalf of over 300 investors who want to invest for a time period of 10 years or more. The company has launched a total of four Asia centric funds, with the last being announced in 2014. They closed their last Asia fund at 3.5 billion and has raised a total of $64.5 billion from all of its Asia centric funds.

Major Exits: Spi GLobal

Apax Partners

UK-based Private Equity and Venture Capital firm Apax Partners, in 2016, announced the close of its ninth fund, Apax IX. The fund closed at $9 billion and Andrew Sillitoe, in a media statement, said that the firm will be investing over a billion dollars in India. He added that, their last fund — which closed at $7.5 billion, invested over 12 percent of the total size in India.

Major Exits: Cholamandalam, Zensar technologies, Shriram City Union Finance

Apollo Global

Private Equity giant Apollo Global, holds over $72 billion assets under management for its private equity business. Its latest ‘Fund IX’ closed in June 2017 with over $25 billion in commitments. In India the company has invested through different arms. They also, recently established their foothold in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Delhi by forming real estate PE platforms.

Major Exits: Mytrah Energy

Goldman Sachs

Investment bank Goldman Sachs, according to media reports, was looking to invest over $1 billion by 2021 through its private equity business in India. They were further reported saying that the company plans to invest over $200-$300 million per year.

Major Exits: Newgen Software Technologies, Ramco Systems, TeamLease Services