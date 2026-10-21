Motorists travelling on Odisha’s Panikoili-Rimuli highway could see improvements to damaged road stretches, as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed repairs spanning 19.80 km of identified sections of National Highway 20 (NH-20). The estimated Rs 84.78 crore project comprises road surface strengthening, fresh markings and reflective road studs to enhance driving conditions and visibility.

As per the official tender document dated October 15, 2026, issued by NHAI’s Odisha regional office, the proposed work will address deteriorated portions of the existing four-lane highway.

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Odisha NH-20 highway repairs: Key highlights

-19.80 km of identified damaged stretches proposed for repairs.

-Rs 84.78 crore estimated cost of the project.

-Four months specified for completion of the work.

-Road strengthening and safety-related improvements included in the plan.

Which stretches of the Panikoili-Rimuli highway will be repaired?

The proposed repairs concern the Panikoili-Rimuli section of NH-20, earlier known as NH-215. The broader four-lane highway corridor extends from kilometre 0 to kilometre 166, with a design chainage of around 166.17 km. However, the latest NHAI proposal includes only 19.80 km of identified stretches rather than the entire highway.

What improvements can motorists expect?

The proposed project focuses on repairing deteriorated road surfaces and strengthening the existing pavement. As per the NHAI notice, the work consists of removing damaged surface material and laying or enhancing road layers where it is needed. Fresh thermoplastic road markings, reflective studs and kerb painting are also included under the plan.

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These measures aim to boost the condition of the affected road sections and make road markings more visible to drivers. Once completed, the repairs could offer motorists a more consistent driving surface.

When will the highway repairs start?

NHAI has announced the bidding process, but the announcement does not mean construction has already started. As per the official bid document, contractors can submit their bids until 11 am on November 16, 2026. The bids are slated to open on November 17 at 12:30 pm.

The contract also mentions a four-month work period. However, no confirmed start or completion date has been announced, as the schedule will depend on the procurement process and subsequent contract arrangements.

The estimated value is Rs 84.78 crore, including 1% labour cess but excluding GST.

NHAI’S September 22 update on Panikoili-Rimuli highway

In a recent development, NHAI has also issued another tender on the Government of India’s eProcurement Portal on September 22, 2026, proposing additional enhancements along the Panikoili-Rimuli corridor.

The estimated Rs 12.69 crore covers the completion of a service road at Talagarh and installation of a safety crash barrier at Kanto and road safety works at Kolimari. It also comprises renovation of three toll plazas-Hasanpur, Kantaghar and Banajodi.

The proposed upgrades include road surface, safety infrastructure and toll plaza facilities along the corridor.