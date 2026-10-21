UltraTech Cement is expected to see an improvement in operating margins in the second half of the current fiscal as cement price increases begin to reflect in earnings, though elevated fuel costs linked to the West Asia crisis remain a key risk, analysts said. The outlook for India’s largest cement maker is supported by double-digit volume growth, improving capacity utilisation and planned capacity additions.

Analysts expect new capacity, stronger seasonal demand and operating efficiencies to support volume growth. However, they differ on the extent of the margin recovery, with some trimming earnings estimates to account for higher input costs even as pricing momentum improves.

Cement prices strengthened in the second half of September and rose further in October, with prevailing spot realisations around 5% above the September quarter average.

“Cement prices increased in September and October, and the full earnings benefit is expected to emerge in Q3FY27 as the increases are absorbed across markets,” analysts from Axis Securities said.

UltraTech expects further price improvements in the coming months, partly to offset the increase in production costs.

The price recovery follows a quarter in which average pan-India trade prices were broadly stable sequentially, with the quarterly average down 1-1.5% due to weakness in August. Trade prices rose Rs 7-10 per bag in the second half of September, while non-trade prices increased further. The recovery has been strongest in southern markets and parts of the west, with eastern markets also seeing an improvement since early October.

However, the West Asia crisis has raised fuel costs and could limit the gains from higher realisations. UltraTech’s fuel cost increased from around Rs 45 per bag to Rs 51.5 per bag, while blended fuel cost rose to Rs 2.09 per kcal in the September quarter.

“While cost pressures are likely to persist in H2FY27, with management guiding blended fuel costs to rise to Rs 2.2/kcal in Q3-Q4FY27 from Rs 2.09/kcal amid continued uncertainty in West Asia, we believe UltraTech is well positioned to outpace industry growth,” analysts from Elara Capital added.

Petcoke prices have risen to $170-180 per tonne, domestic coal availability has tightened, and higher industrial diesel prices are adding to mining, transportation and raw material costs.

UltraTech has reduced petcoke’s share in its fuel mix and is increasing renewable energy, waste heat recovery and alternative fuel use to contain costs. Nevertheless, analysts see sustained price increases as critical to protecting profitability. Elara has trimmed its Ebitda estimates for FY27 by around 2%, while Axis Securities has cut its FY27 and FY28 Ebitda estimates by 2% and 5%, respectively.

Volume growth and capacity expansion remain key supports for the medium-term outlook. UltraTech’s cement volumes rose 13.8% year-on-year in Q2, against estimated industry growth of 9-10%, while capacity utilisation improved to 71% from 66% a year earlier. The company reported consolidated Ebitda of Rs 3,721 crore, up 20% year-on-year, with operating margin at 16%.

UltraTech commissioned 4.6 million tonne per annum of capacity in September and is progressing towards its target of around 240 million tonne by FY28.