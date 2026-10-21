A Kerala consumer commission has directed a cinema theatre to pay Rs 15,000 to a moviegoer after a screening of Indian 2 was cancelled without prior notice, despite the customer having purchased tickets and arrived at the venue for the show, The Indian Express reported.

The Kollam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held that while a cinema may sometimes need to cancel a screening, it must inform customers promptly. According to The Indian Express, the commission found that the failure to provide the booked service, delayed communication about the cancellation and alleged discourteous treatment of the customer amounted to deficiency in service.

According to IE, the commission passed the order on October 12. The bench comprised president S K Sreela and member Stanly Harold.

“The failure to provide the booked service, coupled with the delay in communicating the cancellation and the discourteous treatment of the complainant, constitutes deficiency in service,” the order stated.

Customer waits for 9.20 pm show

According to the complaint, the man had booked two tickets online for the 9.20 pm screening of Indian 2 on July 14, 2024, paying Rs 351.

He reached the theatre with his son-in-law before the scheduled show and waited for the screening. However, they were allegedly informed around 9.30 pm, after the scheduled start time, that the show had been cancelled.

The complainant alleged that the theatre had not informed him about the cancellation beforehand. When he sought an explanation, staff members reportedly told him that deciding whether to conduct a show was the theatre’s exclusive right.

He further alleged that the staff behaved rudely and shut the gate, forcing him and his son-in-law to leave the premises.

The theatre did not appear before the consumer commission and was proceeded against ex parte.

Commission finds failure to communicate cancellation

The commission examined the movie tickets as evidence of the booking and the online cancellation record as evidence that the screening had not taken place.

It observed that a cinema screening might have to be cancelled in certain circumstances, but customers who had booked tickets should be informed promptly. The theatre had not provided a reason for the cancellation or explained why the complainant had not been informed before the scheduled show, the commission noted.

“The complainant paid for the tickets, travelled to the theatre with his son-in-law and waited for a show that was ultimately not conducted. The inconvenience was aggravated by the failure to communicate the cancellation before the scheduled show time and the discourteous response to his enquiries,” the commission observed.

The commission held that the circumstances caused inconvenience, humiliation and mental agony to the complainant.

Theatre ordered to pay Rs 15,000

The commission directed the theatre to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for the inconvenience and mental agony caused, and Rs 5,000 towards the costs of the proceedings.

Takeaway

If a screening is cancelled after tickets have been booked, customers should retain their tickets, payment receipts and cancellation records, along with any communication with the theatre.