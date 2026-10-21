Generative artificial intelligence (AI) platforms such as ChatGPT are emerging as a new gateway for consumer discovery, potentially reshaping how brands attract buyers, advertise products and complete transactions.

As shoppers increasingly use conversational interfaces to research products and compare options, brands may have to compete for visibility in AI-generated recommendations, alongside their traditional presence on search engines and e-commerce marketplaces.

Unlike conventional search, which directs consumers to multiple websites, AI platforms allow users to refine queries and seek personalised comparisons within a single conversation. “Much like when aggregators came into the picture, consumer habits are changing now. Instead of just giving different options in one place, generative AI platforms now are interactive. This does not mean aggregators will go out of favour, but they will need to evolve to continue being relevant,” a media manager said.

The shift is already generating traffic for some brands. Umang Chhaparia, co-founder of agentic AI commerce platform TruCommerce, said direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands were seeing up to 20% of their organic traffic coming from AI shopping agents such as ChatGPT. Research-intensive categories, including consumer electronics, skincare, haircare and health and wellness, are seeing the strongest demand, he said. However, transactions are still largely redirected to marketplaces such as Amazon, Nykaa, Zepto and Blinkit, leaving these platforms with an important role in completing purchases.

Faisal Kawoosa, chief analyst at Techarc, said brands needed to identify consumers most likely to use AI for product research. Online buyers who examine product features in depth are among the early adopters of chatbots, he said. A consumer researching the new iPhone 18, for instance, could use ChatGPT to understand how a new feature improves the camera experience. While this may not necessarily trigger a purchase, it could influence the final decision, he added.

Brands are also exploring paid advertising on AI platforms. TruCommerce captured 279 ads from 104 advertisers on ChatGPT in India between September 11 and 23, with travel accounting for the largest category, followed by beauty. Advertisers included MakeMyTrip, Agoda and trivago, alongside premium beauty brands such as Lancôme and YSL and smaller D2C players. However, in 244 of the 258 ads analysed, the advertiser was not mentioned in the answer immediately preceding the advertisement. The findings, based on a 13-day sample, suggest that paid visibility and inclusion in AI-generated recommendations remain distinct routes to consumer attention.

The next phase could see AI move beyond influencing purchase decisions to helping execute transactions. At the Global Fintech Fest in September, Visa demonstrated agentic commerce experiences in which consumers could discover products, compare options and make purchases through natural-language prompts, with authentication and consumer consent built into payments.

Nitin Chugh, managing director of Perfios, said banks and fintechs would need to embed payment capabilities into AI platforms if consumers increasingly used them to discover products and make decisions. “You don’t want customers to go back to an old way of making payments when most of the interaction is happening within the AI platform,” he said. Adoption, however, will depend on whether these experiences offer a clear advantage over existing payment methods.

For brands, marketplaces and financial services firms, the emerging challenge is to remain relevant across a purchase journey increasingly mediated by AI. While conversational platforms could gain influence over product discovery, their ability to reshape commerce will ultimately depend on consumer adoption, trust and whether they can make buying simpler than existing channels.