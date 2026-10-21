Premji Invest, Norwest and Lok Capital have committed up to Rs 1,000 crore to Vegafin, a lending platform founded by former ICICI Bank executive Bijith Bhaskar, to build a technology-led lending business for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The investment will begin with the acquisition of a majority stake in Gurugram-based Bizloan, a non-banking finance company (NBFC) focused on secured lending to MSMEs.

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Vegafin plans to use artificial intelligence (AI), data-led credit assessment and digital workflows to speed up loan processing, improve risk assessment and lower operating costs. The platform will combine digital capabilities with an on-ground distribution network to expand access to formal credit among underserved small businesses. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Bizloan, which began operations in 2018, operates across five states through more than 35 branches and manages assets under management of over Rs 235 crore. Its founders are Rahul Jain, Abhishek Mishra and Vikram Diwan. Existing investor BLinC Invest will retain its stake, while Mohan Enterprises and the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation will exit.

Bhaskar said the MSME sector faces a credit gap estimated at more than Rs 30 lakh crore, creating an opportunity for a lender that can price risk accurately and serve businesses at lower cost. He plans to build a hybrid digital and physical lending platform using AI and data from multiple sources to assess borrowers and provide secured credit across their business lifecycle.

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Bhaskar spent more than two decades at ICICI Bank in leadership roles spanning retail and digital banking, credit cards, consumer finance and merchant ecosystems. Premji Invest, Norwest and Lok Capital said technology-led underwriting and stronger distribution could improve credit access for small businesses, particularly those underserved by formal lenders in semi-rural and rural areas.

EY Investment Banking advised on the transaction.