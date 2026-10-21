Amid rising pollution levels, the Delhi government implemented GRAP Stage 1 across the National Capital Region on October 21. Aligning with this directive, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced it will operate 20 additional train trips on weekdays (Monday–Friday) starting October 22, 2026. GRAP Stage 1 is invoked when the Air Quality Index (AQI) enters the “Poor” category (AQI 201–300).

DMRC Anti-Pollution Initiatives

To encourage commuters to choose public transit over private vehicles and help curb vehicular emissions, the Delhi Metro will run 20 additional weekday trips. DMRC is also implementing site-specific measures to reduce dust levels at construction locations, sweep surrounding roads, and clear garbage from footpaths and road medians.

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DMRC engineers will conduct thorough inspections of construction sites and nearby roads to ensure building materials are properly covered. Additionally, wheel-wash facilities for outgoing construction vehicles will be checked to confirm they operate effectively.

Currently, DMRC maintains temporary jurisdiction over roughly 31 kilometers of city roads taken over for ongoing Metro expansion. Most of these stretches have been repaired to minimize road dust. Over 250 anti-smog and mist guns have been deployed across construction sites, stations, and office premises, alongside daily compliance audits conducted by DMRC’s Environment Department.

Delhi Government Measures

The Delhi government has outlined both immediate emergency steps and long-term policies. Long-term initiatives focus on eliminating road dust through end-to-end carpeting, accelerating electric vehicle adoption, and phasing out polluting industrial fuels across Delhi-NCR.

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Immediate vehicular restrictions include enforcing the “No PUCC, No Fuel” rule starting November 1 denying fuel to vehicles lacking a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate alongside intensified impounding of end-of-life diesel and petrol vehicles.

To mitigate peak-hour congestion, public and private offices have been directed to transition 50% of their staff to work-from-home arrangements alongside staggered office schedules. Under the revised schedule, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will operate from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, while Delhi government offices will run from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM.