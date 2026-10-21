Amid rising pollution levels, the Delhi government implemented GRAP Stage 1 across the National Capital Region on October 21. Aligning with this directive, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced it will operate 20 additional train trips on weekdays (Monday–Friday) starting October 22, 2026. GRAP Stage 1 is invoked when the Air Quality Index (AQI) enters the “Poor” category (AQI 201–300).

DELHI METRO AUGMENTING TRAIN TRIPS, INTENSIFYING DRIVES TO COMBAT POLLUTION In the wake of implementation of GRAP-I in Delhi from today, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be increasing train trips on weekdays (Mon-Fri) starting tomorrow i.e, from 22nd October 2026. DMRC will be also intensifying anti-pollution drives at its construction sites and surrounding areas across the national capital to help mitigate the pollution. From tomorrow 22nd October 2026, Delhi Metro will be running 20 additional trips on its network for weekdays to encourage more and more people to use public transport than their personal vehicles. Similarly, a number of specific activities will be taken up to ensure decrease in dust levels inside construction sites, removal of road dust from the surrounding roads, removal of garbage from footpaths and road medians etc. Delhi Metro’s engineers will be inspecting the construction sites as well as the surrounding roads thoroughly to ensure that all construction materials are properly covered and the wheel wash facilities for outgoing vehicles are in working condition. These drives will be conducted in addition to a number of measures already taken up by DMRC to handle the issue of pollution. Approximately 31 kilometres of city roads are under DMRC’s temporary jurisdiction currently. These roads have been taken over by DMRC to facilitate Metro construction work in the vicinity. Most of these roads have already been repaired by DMRC to ensure that they do not contribute to any further pollution in the city. In total, over 250 anti-smog guns/ mist guns have been installed at the construction sites, stations and office buildings to decrease dust levels. Daily inspections are being conducted by DMRC’s Environment department to ensure that all environmental norms are adequately followed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 21, 2026

DMRC Anti-Pollution Initiatives

To encourage commuters to choose public transit over private vehicles and help curb vehicular emissions, the Delhi Metro will run 20 additional weekday trips. DMRC is also implementing site-specific measures to reduce dust levels at construction locations, sweep surrounding roads, and clear garbage from footpaths and road medians.

DMRC engineers will conduct thorough inspections of construction sites and nearby roads to ensure building materials are properly covered. Additionally, wheel-wash facilities for outgoing construction vehicles will be checked to confirm they operate effectively.

Currently, DMRC maintains temporary jurisdiction over roughly 31 kilometers of city roads taken over for ongoing Metro expansion. Most of these stretches have been repaired to minimize road dust. Over 250 anti-smog and mist guns have been deployed across construction sites, stations, and office premises, alongside daily compliance audits conducted by DMRC’s Environment Department.

Delhi Government Measures

The Delhi government has outlined both immediate emergency steps and long-term policies. Long-term initiatives focus on eliminating road dust through end-to-end carpeting, accelerating electric vehicle adoption, and phasing out polluting industrial fuels across Delhi-NCR.

Immediate vehicular restrictions include enforcing the “No PUCC, No Fuel” rule starting November 1 denying fuel to vehicles lacking a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate alongside intensified impounding of end-of-life diesel and petrol vehicles.

To mitigate peak-hour congestion, public and private offices have been directed to transition 50% of their staff to work-from-home arrangements alongside staggered office schedules. Under the revised schedule, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will operate from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, while Delhi government offices will run from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM.