India’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem is going through some major changes, with artificial intelligence (AI) skills becoming increasingly important across technology and business functions. As multinational companies move beyond expanding teams in India, they are placing greater emphasis on specialised expertise in AI, data, software engineering and digital product development.

A recent analysis by ANSR of more than 5,000 active GCC job openings and over 20,000 roles filled during the past year focuses on the changing demand for talent. Nearly 65% of new GCC roles created in 2026 require AI skills, demand for AI and data professionals has grown by approximately 45% year over year.

The findings point to a changing employment landscape for professionals seeking opportunities with multinational companies in India. AI expertise is no longer limited to dedicated artificial intelligence roles. It is increasingly becoming a requirement across established professions, from software development and product management to finance, cybersecurity and operations.

AI skills become central to GCC hiring

India’s GCC growth was traditionally driven by companies expanding their teams to handle technology operations, business processes and support functions. The focus is now changing towards building specialised teams capable of developing products, solving complex problems and contributing to global business decisions.

According to ANSR, GCC hiring grew by approximately 12% to 15% year over year during the first half of 2026, outpacing the information technology and IT-enabled services sector.

The change is not limited to hiring volumes. Employers are increasingly looking for professionals who can develop AI-powered applications, work with structured and unstructured data, deploy AI systems and integrate technology into business workflows.

This change also means that candidates may encounter AI requirements in job descriptions that do not explicitly mention artificial intelligence in their titles. Employers are increasingly seeking professionals who can combine their existing expertise with the ability to use AI tools and applications effectively.

AI expertise extends beyond technology roles

The growing demand for AI skills is reshaping several professional functions. Software engineers, for instance, are increasingly expected to go beyond writing code and understand how to integrate large language model (LLM) application programming interfaces, build retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) applications and use AI coding tools to automate parts of software development.

Product managers are also expected to understand AI capabilities, evaluate their limitations and identify how AI-powered features can improve user experience and business outcomes.

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For data professionals, the change involves working with AI pipelines, unstructured information, vector databases and applications powered by machine learning models. Cybersecurity teams must learn to use AI for security while also protecting the systems and information associated with the technology.

AI applications are also expanding in finance and operations. Financial professionals can use AI to support reporting, forecasting, document processing and analysis. Operations teams can use AI agents and automation platforms to manage complex, multi-step workflows.

The emerging trend is the integration of AI into existing professional expertise rather than the replacement of every established role with a new AI-specific designation.

Demand for AI engineers and specialised roles rises

One of the clearest examples of this change is the growing demand for Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs), who work at the intersection of technology, business requirements and customer needs. According to ANSR, postings for Forward Deployed Engineers and AI engineering roles increased by approximately 1,000% over the previous 12 months.

These professionals typically identify business problems, design AI-enabled solutions, build prototypes, connect applications to existing systems and test their performance in real-world environments. They also refine solutions based on user feedback and business results.

The role requires more than technical knowledge. Communication, business understanding and problem-solving are important because these engineers must translate practical business needs into working technology solutions.

Mid-career professionals account for a large share of hiring

Experience is another important factor in the evolving GCC hiring landscape. ANSR’s analysis places the median experience level of GCC hires at approximately six years, with around 62% of hiring concentrated among candidates with three to eight years of experience.

The trend shows that employers are placing considerable value on professionals who can apply their skills to real business problems. While fresh graduates can still pursue GCC opportunities, practical experience and demonstrable technical capabilities can help candidates stand out.

Building projects that show how AI can solve a specific problem may strengthen a candidate’s profile. Examples include developing a RAG-based application using enterprise documents or creating an AI agent that automates a multi-step business workflow.

Combining domain knowledge with AI skills

For professionals looking to prepare for emerging GCC opportunities, the skills required span technical foundations, AI applications, automation and business understanding. Python, SQL, application programming interfaces and cloud platforms provide a starting point. Candidates can then explore large language models, RAG, vector databases, prompt engineering and AI agent frameworks. Deployment, monitoring, evaluation, security and reliability are also important for moving AI applications beyond prototypes.

However, candidates do not need to master every area at once. Professionals can begin with skills closest to their existing expertise and gradually expand their capabilities.The changing GCC market gives two career paths: specialising in AI engineering, machine learning or AI architecture, or combining AI skills with an established domain such as finance, product management or recruitment.