The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to Nestle India over claims made on its infant nutrition products Lactogen Pro 1 and NAN Excella Pro Stage 1, seeking scientific evidence to substantiate certain claims.

For Lactogen Pro 1, the regulator flagged the claim that whey protein is “a part of milk protein that is easy to digest” and asked the company to provide scientific substantiation. It also sought supporting documents for the claim within a stipulated period.

For NAN Excella Pro Stage 1, FSSAI raised concerns over the claim that “5 HMOs helps support the normal immune system”, saying it could imply that the product supports the immune system in relation to a particular physiological condition.

The regulator said the claim was non-compliant with provisions restricting claims related to the prevention, alleviation, treatment or cure of diseases and specific physiological conditions, unless permitted under applicable regulations.

ALSO READ 5 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Watch Amid Rising Retail Inflation

FSSAI also flagged the whey protein digestibility claim on NAN Excella Pro Stage 1 and directed the company to explain why action should not be initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations made under it.

The notices are part of FSSAI’s broader crackdown on misleading food advertisements and product claims. The regulator has recently stepped up scrutiny of food businesses over claims on packaging and advertising, including the use of terms such as “100%” and other claims that could mislead consumers.