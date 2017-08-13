Vande Mataram debate: Uddhav Thackeray demands law for National Song

“Can’t call those who doesn’t say ‘Vande Mataram’ anti-national, will BJP remove those ministers from the party who say so?” he added. (PTI)

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday demanded a law regarding National Song Vande Mataram. “Law should be made regarding ‘Vande Mataram’, instead of doing politics over it,” Uddhav Thackeray was quoted as saying by ANI. “Can’t call those who doesn’t say ‘Vande Mataram’ anti-national, will BJP remove those ministers from the party who say so?” he added.

Recitation of the Vande-Mataram has been made an issue of debate in Maharashtra ever since BJP chief whip in the State Assembly, Raj Purohit, demanded a law over it.

Recently, the general body of the Shiv Sena-ruled Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) passed a proposal to make singing of the national song compulsory in the civic-run schools twice a week. The proposal was later sent to the civic commissioner for an administrative nod. Speaking in the Assembly, Purohit termed it as a good move. “I congratulate the BMC (officially called the MCGM) for making the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ compulsory in its schools. It is a good move,” said the BJP chief whip in the lower house. Demand from Purohit had come after Madras High Court which mandated the singing of the national song in schools across Tamil Nadu, at least twice a week.

A number of legislators had also opposed any such move. Reacting on the issue, Waris Pathan, the MLA of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) from Mumbai, said he would not sing the national song “even if anyone puts a revolver to his head”. The Samajwadi Party’s Maharashtra unit president and MLA, Abu Asim Azmi, also said he would not sing it even if he was “thrown out of the country”.