A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck China‘s Tibet region on Sunday, October 25, days after a magnitude 7 earthquake killed at least 16 people and injured 54. The latest tremor has again brought concerns about seismic activity in the Himalayan region and its potential impact on India.

Tibet lies north of the Himalayas and shares the same geological forces that make northern India vulnerable to earthquakes. The ongoing collision between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates has created the Himalayas and the Tibetan Plateau, while continuing to build stress along faults across the region.

Strong earthquakes in Tibet can be felt across several Indian states, particularly those in the Himalayan belt. Their impact can extend to the Indo-Gangetic plains, where local ground conditions may amplify shaking. Here is why Tibet experiences frequent earthquakes, how these events can affect India and what the latest tremors mean for the region.

ALSO READ El Nino set to strengthen: 10 global weather changes to watch this winter

Why does Tibet experience so many earthquakes?

Tibet is located in one of the world’s most seismically active regions because of the continuing collision between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the Indian plate moves northwards towards the Eurasian plate at around 40 to 50 millimetres a year. This movement puts pressure on the Earth’s crust, causing rocks to deform and stress to accumulate along faults.

When the stress exceeds the strength of the rocks, the fault can rupture, releasing energy in the form of an earthquake. The collision began around 50 million years ago and contributed to the formation of the Himalayas and the Tibetan Plateau. The movement continues today, whch make earthquakes a persistent risk across Tibet and the surrounding Himalayan region.

How does seismic activity in Tibet affect India?

India and Tibet are part of almost same tectonic system. Although the international border separates the two regions politically, it does not interrupt the geological forces operating beneath them. Earthquakes in Tibet can affect India in three major ways.

Strong shaking across the Himalayan states

Earthquakes in southern and central Tibet can be felt in Nepal, Bhutan and several Indian states, including Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Depending on the earthquake’s magnitude, depth and location, tremors can also reach parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The collision began around 50 million years ago and helped create the Himalayas and the Tibetan Plateau (Photo: AP)

The January 7, 2025, earthquake near Dingri in Tibet, which had a magnitude of 7.1 according to the USGS, was felt across several parts of the Himalayan region and neighbouring areas. The event demonstrated how a major earthquake originating in Tibet can have effects beyond China’s borders.However, the extent of shaking in India depends on the distance from the epicentre, the depth of the earthquake and local geological conditions.

Damage to buildings and infrastructure

The impact of an earthquake depends not only on its magnitude but also on the strength of buildings and infrastructure in affected areas.

In Himalayan towns and villages, older buildings made of unreinforced brick, stone or masonry may be particularly vulnerable to strong shaking. Roads, bridges, power lines and communication networks can also suffer damage.

Even when an earthquake originates across the border, communities in India’s Himalayan states may face risks from falling rocks, landslides and damage to buildings.

Amplification of shaking in the plains

The effects of an earthquake are not limited to mountainous areas. Parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains have thick layers of soft sediments that can amplify seismic waves under certain conditions.

This means that some locations farther from an earthquake’s epicentre may experience significant shaking, depending on the local soil and underlying geological structure.

Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are therefore among the areas where the potential effects of major Himalayan earthquakes are relevant to disaster preparedness. The actual impact of any event would depend on its location, depth, magnitude and the ground conditions in each area.

5.2 magnitude earthquake hits southwest China, rescue operations underway after 13 buildings collapse (Reuters)

How did the collision create the Himalayas and the Tibetan Plateau?

The collision between the Indian and Eurasian plates began millions of years ago. Since both plates contain continental crust, neither can easily sink beneath the other.

Instead, the collision compresses the Earth’s crust, forcing rocks to fold, fracture and rise. This process helped create the Himalayas and the Tibetan Plateau, which is among the world’s highest and largest plateaus.

The crust beneath Tibet is exceptionally thick, reaching around 70 kilometres in some estimates. The continuing collision also creates an extensive network of faults, where blocks of rock can move relative to each other.

As the Indian plate continues to move northwards, stress accumulates along these faults. When the stress is released, earthquakes can occur in Tibet and other parts of the broader Himalayan region.

What types of faults cause earthquakes in Tibet?

The tectonic forces operating across Tibet produce different types of faults, each associated with a distinct pattern of movement.

Thrust faults: These develop when rocks are compressed and one block of the Earth’s crust is pushed over another. They are common along the Himalayan mountain belt.

Strike-slip faults: These occur when blocks of rock slide horizontally past each other. Major fault systems around the Tibetan Plateau, including the Kunlun and Altyn Tagh faults, accommodate some of this movement.

Normal faults: These form when the crust stretches and one block moves down relative to another. Parts of Tibet are undergoing east-west extension even as the wider region experiences north-south compression.

These different movements make the region geologically complex. They also explain why earthquakes can occur across different parts of Tibet rather than along a single fault line.

This means that seismic risk extends across a broad region, especially for India. A major earthquake does not have to occur directly along the country’s border to affect communities, infrastructure or emergency response systems.

What do the October earthquakes mean for India?

The magnitude 7 earthquake near Baqên county in Nagqu, northern Tibet, on October 22 caused significant damage and prompted rescue operations.

Chinese media reports said at least 16 people were killed and 54 injured. At least 339 homes and 20 livestock sheds reportedly collapsed. Authorities deployed rescue teams and arranged emergency supplies, including tents, beds and temporary accommodation.

The USGS reported a depth of around 18 kilometres for the October 22 earthquake, although measurements can differ between agencies.

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake was subsequently reported in the region on October 25 by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), at a depth of around 9 kilometres.

The available information does not establish whether the October 25 earthquake was directly linked to the October 22 event. Earthquakes can be followed by aftershocks as the surrounding crust adjusts to changes in stress, but a separate tremor’s relationship to an earlier event requires further seismic analysis.

Which other major earthquakes have affected the region?

Tibet and the surrounding areas have experienced several major earthquakes, reflecting the continuing deformation of the region.

On January 7, 2025, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck near Dingri in southern Tibet, killing at least 126 people.

On May 22, 2021, a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck near Maduo in China’s Qinghai province. Researchers identified it as a strike-slip earthquake within the Bayan Har block.

On September 5, 2022, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Luding county in Sichuan province, causing casualties and extensive damage.

In May 2008, a magnitude 7.9 earthquake struck Wenchuan in Sichuan province, killing tens of thousands of people. The earthquake was associated with movement along the Longmenshan fault system on the eastern edge of the Tibetan Plateau.

Can scientists predict the next major earthquake?

Scientists can identify active faults, measure tectonic movement and estimate the likelihood of earthquakes over a given period. However, they cannot reliably predict the exact date, location and magnitude of an individual earthquake.

The continuing movement of the Indian plate means that the Himalayan region will remain vulnerable to seismic activity. A recent earthquake, or a sequence of tremors, does not necessarily mean that a larger earthquake will follow.

Why does Tibet experience so many earthquakes?

Tibet lies in one of the world’s most seismically active regions because of the ongoing collision between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the Indian plate is moving north towards the Eurasian plate at about 40 to 50 millimetres a year. This movement puts enormous pressure on the Earth’s crust, causing rocks to bend, break and move along faults. When the accumulated stress is released suddenly, it produces an earthquake.

The collision began around 50 million years ago and helped create the Himalayas and the Tibetan Plateau. The movement has not stopped, which means stress continues to build up beneath the region.

How did the collision create the Tibetan Plateau?

When two continental plates collide, neither can easily sink beneath the other because continental crust is relatively light and buoyant. Instead, the crust gets compressed, folded and pushed upwards.

This process helped create the Tibetan Plateau, which is often described as the world’s highest and largest plateau. The crust beneath it is exceptionally thick, reaching around 70 km on average in some geological estimates, according to research on the region’s structure.

The plateau’s formation also created a complex network of faults. These are fractures in the Earth’s crust where rocks can move relative to one another. As the Indian plate continues to push north, these faults remain under stress and can produce earthquakes.