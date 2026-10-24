Making her debut on X, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday posted a video in which she recalled her memories with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and offered a glimpse of her upcoming book, “Belonging: A Journey of Love”, which is scheduled to be launched on November 10.

In the nearly two-minute video, Gandhi reveals that she met Rajiv Gandhi at a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge, where their relationship began.

“He was very good looking”, she said in the video.

“Rajiv and I created a world filled with love, laughter and memories. On 10th November, I share that world with you,” she wrote, revealing the date of the book launch.

How Sonia met Rajiv

She recalled that a common friend introduced them, after which they became friends and began attending parties and visiting places together.

“In those days, you didn’t have so many restaurants like you have today. And so I was constantly looking for a place where I could find some food which was closer to my food, Italian food, that kind. And then we discovered this place. It was a Greek restaurant where many students, especially European students, but also Indian students, used to go for their meals. And that is then where I met Rajiv in that restaurant”, Gandhi said.

In a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge my journey of love began. Rajiv and I created a world filled with love, laughter and memories. On 10th November, I share that world with you. https://t.co/zvN5Rqqstf — Sonia Gandhi (@SoniaGandhi) October 24, 2026

She recalled that in the first meeting, she “felt almost immediately that, you know, he was someone I really loved to be with, and of course I learned that it was the same for him.”

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“I remember when I first met him, a friend, a common friend introduced us. Then, you know, we became friends, going to parties, friends going to see sights. We went to a Valentine party where there were lots of students”, she added.

Rajiv’s gentleness left a lasting impression on Sonia

Sonia recalled that Rajiv’s gentleness, alongside his good looks, left a lasting impression on her.

“He was a very gentle-looking person. Of course, he was very good-looking, but that gentleness came through. And that was something which really touched me. And so that, of course, I will never forget when I first met him.”

Special moment — A photo from Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi’s wedding album. (Source: Express Archive Photo)

Sonia Gandhi recently ended her long-standing absence from social media by making her Instagram debut on Thursday (October 22, 2026).

In her first Instagram post, she expressed gratitude while sharing the first look of the book.

“Hello everyone, I am truly grateful to share this moment with you all; the first look of Belonging: A Journey of Love, she wrote in the caption.

“It is a story of love, duty, loss and finding a place to belong. I look forward to sharing it with you,” the post read.

The memoir chronicles Sonia Gandhi’s journey, from her childhood in post-war Italy and her romance that brought her to India to the personal losses that profoundly shaped her life and her relationship with her adopted country.