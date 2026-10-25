Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil on Sunday claimed that Gujarat’s water shortage is due to El Nino and said the state had offered electricity or financial compensation in exchange for additional water to meet its agricultural needs during the upcoming Rabi season.

Patil said Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was expected to meet the chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan in Delhi, possibly on Tuesday, to discuss the state’s water requirements. Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan are partner states in the Narmada Yojana.

સુરતના પાલ સ્થિત સંજીવકુમાર ઓડિટોરિયમ ખાતે માનનીય મુખ્યમંત્રી શ્રી ભૂપેન્દ્રભાઈ પટેલના વરદ હસ્તે કુલ ₹410.21 કરોડનાં વિવિધ વિકાસ પ્રકલ્પોના લોકાર્પણ તથા ખાતમુહૂર્ત પ્રસંગે ઉપસ્થિત રહેવાનો અવસર મળ્યો. આ પ્રસંગે સુરત મહાનગરપાલિકાના ₹192.00 કરોડના વિવિધ પ્રકલ્પોનું લોકાર્પણ તથા ₹34.00 કરોડના પ્રકલ્પોનું ખાતમુહૂર્ત, સુરત શહેરી વિકાસ સત્તા મંડળના ₹144.22 કરોડના પ્રકલ્પોનું ખાતમુહૂર્ત તેમજ જિલ્લા વહીવટી તંત્રના ₹19.58 કરોડના વિવિધ પ્રકલ્પોનું લોકાર્પણ તથા ₹20.41 કરોડના પ્રકલ્પોનું ખાતમુહૂર્ત સંપન્ન થયું. માનનીય પ્રધાનમંત્રી શ્રી નરેન્દ્રભાઈ મોદીજીના માર્ગદર્શન અને માનનીય મુખ્યમંત્રી શ્રી ભૂપેન્દ્રભાઈ પટેલના નેતૃત્વમાં સુરતની વિકાસયાત્રા નિરંતર આગળ વધી રહી છે. નાગરિકોની સુવિધાઓમાં વધારો કરતા આ પ્રકલ્પો સુરત શહેર અને જિલ્લાના સર્વાંગી વિકાસને વધુ વેગ આપશે. સૌ નાગરિકોને હાર્દિક અભિનંદન. @narendramodi @Bhupendrapbjp — C R Paatil (@CRPaatil) October 25, 2026

“I assure you in advance that Gujarat will definitely get the amount of water it urgently needs,” Patil said at an event in Surat according to The Indian Express. Patil said Patel and Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani had repeatedly pressed him to arrange additional water supplies from other states.

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“The kind of foresight they have shown… They have said, ‘Give us the water, and whatever power is generated from it, we will give you that power back, or give you money, but provide (us) the water’. Today, water is not available, and for that they have proposed this condition,” Patil said, as reported by The Indian Express.

He added that Patel had written to him about the proposal. Patil also said he had recently spoken to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who had indicated that discussions would move forward.

“He (the CM of MP) has said that we will move forward …So, I think a situation has emerged today wherein the concerns of CM Patel and Jitubhai (Vaghani) regarding providing water for the Rabi crop as well (in Gujarat) might get resolved,” Patil said, according to The Indian Express.

El Nino blamed for water shortage

Patil attributed the prevailing water shortage to El Nino, a climate phenomenon associated with changes in Pacific Ocean temperatures that can influence rainfall patterns worldwide. He also said Gujarat’s water situation was better than that of several other states.

However, rainfall data show that some parts of Gujarat received significantly less rain than their seasonal averages during the monsoon.

According to figures presented by the state government in the Assembly last month, Devbhumi Dwarka received just 5.47 per cent of its average rainfall. Porbandar recorded 18.12 per cent, while Jamnagar received 28.88 per cent. Kutch recorded 86.28 per cent of its average rainfall.

A State Emergency Operations Centre report dated September 3 showed that Gujarat had received 584.43 mm of rainfall, amounting to 94.83 per cent of its average monsoon rainfall at that point.

The Congress has demanded that the state declare water scarcity in affected areas and take steps to address the situation.

Government surveys areas with low rainfall

Gujarat Rural Development Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya said on Sunday that the state government had completed surveys in regions that received below-normal rainfall.

Speaking in Rajkot, Bavaliya said water scarcity would be declared in affected areas if required. He added that the government was already supplying water and fodder to districts wherever necessary.

The availability of water is a key concern for farmers preparing for the Rabi season, when crops are cultivated during the winter months. Gujarat is now seeking additional supplies from neighbouring states while assessing the needs of areas affected by low rainfall.

Surat projects worth Rs 410.21 crore

Patil made the statement at an event in Surat attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani, among others. The event was the inauguration and foundation stone laying of development projects worth a total of Rs 410.21 crore in Surat city and district.

The projects included works worth Rs 192 crore inaugurated by the Surat Municipal Corporation and projects worth Rs 34 crore for which foundation stones were laid. The Surat Urban Development Authority accounted for projects worth Rs 144.22 crore, the district administration had projects worth Rs 19.58 crore inaugurated and foundation stones laid for projects worth Rs 20.41 crore.

In a post on X, Patil said the projects were aimed at improving public facilities and supporting Surat’s development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.