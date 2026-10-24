The Assam Cabinet has approved a Rs 303.69-crore investment proposal from Welspun Group company M/s Weetek Plastic Private Limited to set up a manufacturing unit at Rangia in Kamrup district. The project is expected to create jobs for 300 people, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday (October 23).

Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, CM Sarma said the approval reflects the state government’s continuing push to attract industrial investment beyond Guwahati.

“The Assam Cabinet has today approved an investment proposal. Welspun Group will establish an industry at Rangia in Kamrup district with a cost of Rs 300 crore. Three hundred people will get recruitment in this industry,” he said.

The Welspun proposal was among several decisions taken by the Cabinet, ranging from a new national cultural award and higher prize money for an existing state honour to elections for two autonomous councils and changes in limestone royalty rules.

Sharing key decisions and important developments from today’s #AssamCabinet meeting. https://t.co/weRrRD0ZSy — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 23, 2026

1st ‘Bhupen Hazarika National Award’ to carry Rs 10 lakh cash prize

The Cabinet also approved the institution of the Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika National Award, which will recognise nationally or internationally recognised contributions to music, arts and cinema. Eminent singer Usha Mangeshkar has been selected as its first recipient.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the award at the closing ceremony of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on November 29.

The award will be conferred once every three years and will carry a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh along with a citation. According to the Chief Minister, it has been instituted to honour individuals for their contribution to music and culture and to sustain the legacy of Hazarika, the singer, composer and filmmaker popularly known as the “Bard of the Brahmaputra”.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the award at the concluding ceremony of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s year-long birth centenary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on November 29,” Sarma said.

The government expects 5,000 to 7,000 people from across the country to attend the concluding event. Singers Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal, along with artistes from Assam, are expected to perform musical tributes. An exhibition showcasing Hazarika’s work will also be organised.

Sarma said the event should reflect the scale of Hazarika’s cultural influence and carry forward his message of humanity, harmony and universal brotherhood. Hazarika was born in Sadiya in Assam’s Tinsukia district on September 8, 1926, and died in Mumbai on November 5, 2011. He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2019.

Sankardeva Award Prize raised to Rs 15 lakh

The Cabinet also increased the cash component of the Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Award from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. The government said the enhancement is intended to reflect the award’s position as one of Assam’s premier cultural honours.

The award will be presented on October 29 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi in the presence of PM Modi.

State civilian awards announced

The Cabinet finalised the list of recipients for Assam’s 2025 civilian awards, which will be presented in December. Eminent ophthalmologist Dr Harsha Bhattacharjee has been selected for the Assam Baibhav Award, the state’s highest civilian honour.

The Assam Saurav Award will be conferred on wildlife expert and Padma Shri recipient Kushal Konwar Sarma, art director and Padma Shri recipient Nuruddin Ahmed, singer Pulak Banerjee and wildlife conservationist Dr Purnima Devi Barman.

The Assam Gaurav Award will go to social worker Devi Prasad Bagrodia, footballer Holicharan Narzary, visually impaired cricketer Simu Das and palm oil cultivator Harakanta Basumatary, among others.

Elections for autonomous councils

The Cabinet approved election rules for the Mising Autonomous Council and the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council, clearing the way for polls in both bodies.

Sarma said the State Election Commission has been advised to conduct elections for the two councils within November. The approval is expected to set in motion the electoral process for councils that represent important indigenous communities in Assam.

Limestone royalty rules amended

The Cabinet also approved the Assam Mineral Regulation and Dealers (Amendment) Rules, 2026, which amend the 2020 rules governing mineral regulation and dealers.

The amendment categorises extracted limestone into high, medium and base cement grades across three categories. The government said the change will allow it to collect royalty in proportion to the quality of limestone, instead of applying a single flat rate.

Officials expect the revised structure to improve royalty realisation and bring greater clarity to limestone trading and pricing in the state.

Taken together, the Cabinet decisions combine industrial investment, cultural recognition and administrative reform. The Welspun project adds to Assam’s efforts to position districts outside the state capital as manufacturing destinations, while the new Hazarika award and enhanced Sankardeva prize underline the government’s focus on cultural branding.

The forthcoming elections to the Mising and Sonowal Kachari autonomous councils, along with the revised limestone rules, shows that the government is also moving ahead with governance and resource-management measures alongside its investment and cultural initiatives.