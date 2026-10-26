Most people spend longer choosing a phone than it took the market to buy Rs 30,213 crore worth of Jio shares. The doors opened, and within 100 minutes it was fully subscribed.

Behind that single clock reading sits a pile of numbers that India’s stock market had never seen before – forms filed by nearly 1.38 crore people, and bids worth about Rs 7.4 lakh crore for a sale that needed only a fraction of that.

So what do these figures actually say, who was behind them, and what do they mean for someone who simply wants to understand the fuss? Let’s go through them one at a time.

India’s largest-ever IPO at Rs 30,213 crore

The Jio IPO set out to raise Rs 30,213 crore, which makes this the biggest public share sale India has seen. It edges past Hyundai Motor India, which raised Rs 27,870 crore not long ago.

The sale is also built differently from many others. Every share on offer is newly created, about 27 crore of them, so no old investor is cashing out. The money goes to the company itself, and most of it, Rs 27,500 crore, is meant to clear loans.

Jio IPO fully subscribed in just 100 minutes

On day one, the first 10 minutes were enough for big institutions such as mutual funds and insurers to claim their entire share. Within 100 minutes, every share on offer had a buyer. For perspective, the three-day window was meant to give people plenty of time to decide.

By the time bidding closed on Friday, October 23, demand stood at 22.19 times the shares available. That means roughly 22 people were queuing for every one seat.

Institutional subscription touched 70.55 times

In terms of the demand for Jio IPO from the institutional group, it was subscribed 70.55 times, far above the 12.67 times seen for the National Stock Exchange’s own IPO. Wealthy individuals bid for 14 times their portion. Ordinary retail investors bid for 2.72 times theirs.

Jio IPO applications nearly 1.38 crore

Close to 1.38 crore applications poured in. One crore is ten million, so that is a stack of forms larger than the population of many countries.

The earlier Indian record was about 97 lakh, set by Waaree Energies.

Some of those forms came from people who already own shares in Reliance Industries, Jio’s parent. More than 21 lakh of them applied. The employee category drew over two lakh applications, and the large wealthy-investor group added more than three and a half lakh.

Bids reached Rs 7.4 lakh crore

Add up every bid received for Jio Platforms IPO and the demand comes to roughly Rs 7.4 lakh crore, or about $78 billion. That is around 25 times the amount the company wanted. Most of those bids will not turn into shares, since there simply are not enough to go around.

Jio IPO: What should investors watch next?

With the subscription period over, the focus shifts to allotment and listing of the Jio Platforms IPO. Investors will be watching the final allotment outcome, the grey market premium, if any, and the stock’s opening price on October 28.

Disclaimer: IPOs/Stocks constitute investments of inherently extreme risk. These securities are only suitable for investors with a sophisticated understanding of capital markets and a demonstrated capacity for total loss of principal. This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.